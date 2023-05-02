LARAMIE — University of Wyoming soccer head coach Colleen Corbin added Lindsay LaMont to her coaching staff Tuesday. LaMont will work primarily with goalkeepers.

“We are ecstatic to be adding Lindsay to our already dynamic and energetic staff,” Corbin said in the news release. “She is a young coach with a diverse background who is motivated and enthusiastic about joining our program and immediately adding value.


