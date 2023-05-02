LARAMIE — University of Wyoming soccer head coach Colleen Corbin added Lindsay LaMont to her coaching staff Tuesday. LaMont will work primarily with goalkeepers.
“We are ecstatic to be adding Lindsay to our already dynamic and energetic staff,” Corbin said in the news release. “She is a young coach with a diverse background who is motivated and enthusiastic about joining our program and immediately adding value.
"I am looking forward to her becoming a role model for our players and watching her growth as a Cowgirl.”
LaMont arrives in Laramie after a one-year stint at Portland State. She was an assistant coach with the Vikings, mostly working with the goalkeepers.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the Wyoming family and to have the opportunity to be a part of such a strong program,” LaMont said. “I’m grateful for Colleen believing in me and bringing me onto an incredible staff. I can’t wait to get out there and get to work. Go Cowgirls!”
Portland State finished third in the Big Sky last season, its highest finish since 2014. The Vikings went 4-2-2 in league action and 5-8-5 overall.
LaMont competed collegiately at Oregon State from 2015-19. She recorded 55 saves in her time as a Beaver, with 47 of those occurred in the 2018 season when LaMont made six starts in net.
LaMont graduated with a degree in nutrition/dietetics. She originally hails from Portland, Oregon.