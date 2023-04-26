LARAMIE — Kolbey Taylor has made a strong impression on the field during his third spring football session at the University of Wyoming.

Taylor, listed as a 6-foot-2, 186-pound cornerback for the Cowboys, has come a long way as a player going into his third season in Laramie. But what sticks out the most about the Florida native to UW head coach Craig Bohl is Taylor’s emotional growth over the past three years.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus