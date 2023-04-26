LARAMIE — Kolbey Taylor has made a strong impression on the field during his third spring football session at the University of Wyoming.
Taylor, listed as a 6-foot-2, 186-pound cornerback for the Cowboys, has come a long way as a player going into his third season in Laramie. But what sticks out the most about the Florida native to UW head coach Craig Bohl is Taylor’s emotional growth over the past three years.
“He’s been listening to coaching and then applying it on the field,” Bohl said after a spring practice last week. “He’s maintaining composure when something doesn’t go quite right. He stays in the fight. He’s become much more disciplined.
“He’s got great length, but also not being grabby. Before, if he got nicked up a little bit, you felt like you needed to take him up to the hospital. Now, he’s working through that. He’s maturing. It’s really been refreshing.”
Taylor redshirted his first season with the Cowboys and saw limited action in UW’s secondary last year. Ranked as a three-star recruit out of Pasadena High in Texas by 247Sports.com, Taylor spoke with several schools in Texas before landing with UW in 2021.
“This was the one that I felt like fit me,” said Taylor, who moved to the Houston area as a teenager. “The Wyoming Cowboys, this is my fit.”
Taylor admittedly struggled during his first two seasons in a Cowboys uniform. His biggest obstacle was taking criticism from coaches, specifically from cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd and defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel.
“I was in my own head,” Taylor said. “It was just little things like coaches correcting me and trying to coach me. I got in my own head because I wasn’t realizing that they were just trying to help me and just make me the best player I could be.
“Once I realized that, look what I’m doing now. Look what I’m doing. I realized that, and now it’s brick by brick by brick. Stack it brick by brick and day by day, that’s my big emphasis. Brick by brick by brick.”
Taylor’s new perspective on taking his football career one day and one practice at a time has led Bohl to praise the young cornerback so far this spring. UW lost its No. 1 cornerback, Cam Stone, to the transfer portal this offseason, opening up a spot on the depth chart.
“I’m definitely looking at (Stone leaving) as an opportunity, but also, it’s an opportunity for competition,” Taylor said. “I know I never want to lose days. You have to look at the next person in line in the competition as the guy who’s going to take your spot. That allows me to keep my head on and keep stacking the days.”
Bohl believes Taylor possesses all the necessary traits to be UW’s No. 1 cornerback this fall. It’ll come down to Taylor’s ability to stay consistent during the process both on and off the field.
“If you get one dominant corner, you can do some stuff,” Bohl said. “It’s great to have two, but if you can have one stud, we can work with that.
“I’m an old defensive coordinator. If you have one guy who can say, ‘OK, he’s taken out of it.’ We’re hoping that he’ll be able to be that guy. He certainly has the attributes, and he’s showing that promise.”
Maturing emotionally as a player wasn’t easy for Taylor, but he went into this spring with a different mindset than years prior. Now, the cornerback believes he’s set himself up for success with his ability to take criticism and apply it to his game on the field.
“That has been my biggest emphasis,” Taylor said. “I’m a grown man. I need to act like a grown man. When you come here as a freshman, those are your freshman days. After that, you have to tighten it up and roll.
“... This is the most important time of the year. (The spring) is when you get evaluated big-time. Like coach Sawvel says, it’s one piece of meat and two dogs. Who’s gonna get that piece of meat? That’s exactly how I look at it.”
Taylor only popped up in the box scores in two games as a redshirt freshman last season. He had two tackles in a 30-0 road loss to Fresno State and one tackle in a 30-27 overtime loss to Ohio in the Arizona Bowl in December.
Hearing Bohl speak highly of him to the media has boosted Taylor’s confidence as he shifts gears to winning a starting job. His primary goal going into year three in Laramie is to make a positive impact at the cornerback position while being a teammate others can rely on.
“I got a couple reps (last year), but this is a big season for me,” Taylor said. “That’s how I’m feeling about it. This is a big season. I’m feeling pretty good about it. I think I’ve had enough reps to understand football at the college level. I think, now, I’m capable of doing it.”
Taylor looks back at his personal struggles over the past two seasons as adversity that has made him a stronger player. With those struggles behind him, his philosophy as a Cowboy has shifted to enjoying the ride as much as possible going into his sophomore season.
“I had a big downfall during the past few fall and spring camps,” Taylor said. I’m taking it step by step. It’s definitely been a big journey. It’s been a big journey to get where I am at now.”
Taylor will primarily compete with returner Jakorey Hawkins, who tallied eight pass deflections, 30 total tackles and one interception last season, and newcomer Tyrecus Davis, who transferred to UW from Navarro Community College in Texas.
“He’s a dog,” Taylor said about Davis. “Dog. He’s a dog. He wants it. He wants it. He’s a dog.”
UW’s spring game will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. The game will be open to the public and free to attend.