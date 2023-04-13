LARAMIE — The transition of moving to a new part of the country to play football at the University of Wyoming isn’t always a smooth one.

For Tyrecus Davis, the move from Texas to Laramie has gone about as well as it possibly could have so far. Davis, a 5-foot-10, 181-pound cornerback, transferred to UW from Navarro Community College in Texas.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus