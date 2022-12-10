LARAMIE – On most nights, Xavier DuSell is usually the one yelling at the referee in the black and white uniform.
The tables turned Thursday night, as DuSell, a junior on the University of Wyoming men's basketball team, and a handful of teammates volunteered to referee the championship games for the Laramie Fire Youth Basketball League. Games were played in two locations, including the Laramie Community Recreation Center and Spring Creek Elementary.
"It was a blast," DuSell said. "I think the players who were all reffing had more fun than the kids did. It was a really good time just being able to interact with the people that support us every day."
DuSell, Kenny Foster and Max Agbonkpolo reffed games at the rec center while Nate Barnhart and Cort Roberson were the officials at Spring Creek.
"I definitely have a lot more sympathy for refs after being one," DuSell said. "It’s a lot harder than you think. There’s a lot of moving pieces on the basketball floor and you have to be able to see everything. It’s very difficult. They have their job for a reason and they’re a lot better at it than I am."
DuSell's passion for basketball has led to a successful career with the Cowboys so far, but his career as a referee won't go much further than officiating youth games in Laramie.
"Absolutely not," DuSell said on a potential future as a full-time referee. "I’m a horrible ref. I missed so many calls, and I was probably making calls I shouldn’t have been making."
Unsurprisingly, DuSell's inconsistent – and at times, downright laughable – officiating caused a stir in the rec center crowd. Parents were quick to look past DuSell's charm as a Cowboy to remind him of who they wanted to win the tournament.
"I had a few parents heckle, but I was able to take care of them and quiet them down and let them know that they just have to root for their kid and their team," DuSell said with a laugh.
All jokes aside, DuSell knows the important for him and his teammates to have a presence in the community. Volunteering an hour or two on a Thursday night is the least the players can do to show their support back to Cowboys fans.
"It’s so important," DuSell said. "We have more fun doing it than the kids or the fans do. We love interacting with the people that support us and just giving back to the community in any way we can."
The Cowboys return to the court for their final nonconference home game this weekend. UW will host Louisiana Tech (6-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.
Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22