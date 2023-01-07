LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming football team got a verbal commitment former three-star recruit Devin Boddie Jr., on Saturday.
Boddie spent the past four seasons at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.
The 5-foot-11 slot receiver collected 2,300 receiving yards and 45 touchdowns in his career at Whitehaven High in Memphis, Tennessee. Boddie Jr. didn’t see the field during his first two seasons at Vanderbilt but broke out for 29 catches for 263 yards and one touchdown in 2021.
Boddie had three catches for 61 yards four games this season before suffering a season-ending injury. The graduate entered the transfer portal in November with three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Boddie will join a Cowboys’ wide receiver room that lost starter Joshua Cobbs to the transfer portal last month. Sophomore Tyrese Grant also transferred out of UW after going without a catch in three seasons.
The Cowboys also added a pair of defensive players this weekend.
Tyrecus Davis committed to UW on Saturday out of Navarro College in Texas. As a freshman, Davis had 31 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception this season.
Defensive end Ethan Day also signed with the Cowboys on Friday out of Modesto Junior College in California. Day collected 16 tackles in three sacks as a sophomore this fall.
Boddie, Davis and Day will join a UW transfer class that includes running back Harrison Waylee, who transferred from Northern Illinois. Waylee ran for 899 yards and five touchdowns on 165 attempts this season and added 17 receptions for 119 yards.
On top of the transfers, the Cowboys have 13 incoming freshman committed to the program out of high school. Seven of the 13 high school signees were three-star recruits, and six ranked inside the top 100 of their respective states.
With national signing day Feb. 1, the Cowboys will be without at least 15 players who were on the roster this fall. The list includes eight players transferring out, six players graduating and Titus Swen, who was UW’s leading rusher before being dismissed from the team and eventually declaring for the NFL draft.
The Cowboys are looking to replace eight outgoing transfers, including Cobbs, Grant, cornerback Cameron Stone, defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho, running back Joey Braasch, nickelback Keonte Glinton, nickelback Zaire Jackson and defensive end Akili Bonner. Stone and Omotosho are the only two to find new homes so far, with Omotosho committed to Oregon State on Friday and Stone inking with Hawaii last month.
Graduating players include guard Zach Watts, tackle Eric Abojei, center Marco Machado, tight end Jackson Marcotte, safety Miles Williams and tight end/fullback Parker Christensen.
Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.
