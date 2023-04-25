In this Feb. 19, 2022, file photo, University of Wyoming coach Jeff Linder, left, and assistant Sundance Wicks discuss a play during a time out in the second half of the Cowboys’ 75-67 victory over Air Force at the Arena-Auditorium.
LARAMIE — It's been a productive month for University of Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder and his staff.
The Cowboys signed two more players, Cam Manyawu and Sam Griffin, this week, bringing UW's roster to 11 of its allotted 13 scholarship players. Griffin announced his commitment Monday, and Manyawu followed up with his own announcement Tuesday.
Griffin comes to UW after leading Tulsa in scoring this past season. The Miami native averaged 15.2 points and 2.7 rebounds last year, and will join the Cowboys as a senior.
In 115 career games, Griffin has 1,497 points and 244 3-pointers. He started 49 of Tulsa's 58 games over the past two seasons and scored a career-high 29 points against Oregon State, according to UW's website.
Griffin, a 6-foot-3 guard, is the second player to transfer to UW from another Division I school this offseason, joining Nebraska transfer Oleg Kojenets.
Manyawu will join the Cowboys out of Staley High in Kansas City. The 6-foot-9 forward was also recruited by South Dakota, Oral Roberts and Indiana State.
Manyawu ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com and was the ninth-best prospect in Missouri, according to UW's website. He earned first-team all-state honors last season and played in the Kansas City Metro All-Star game.
Griffin and Manyawu join a class made up of Kojenets, Akuel Kot (Fort Lewis College), Mason Walters (Jamestown), Kobe Newton (Fullerton College), Kael Combs (Nixa, Missouri) and Nigle Cook (DME Academy, Daytona Beach, Florida). Griffin is UW's fifth incoming transfer, and Manyawu is the third player to sign out of high school.
The eight-player recruiting class will join returners Brendan Wenzel, Kenny Foster and Caden Powell this summer. Linder still has two open scholarships available, but isn't required to use them.
Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.