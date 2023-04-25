Linder and Wicks coaching

In this Feb. 19, 2022, file photo, University of Wyoming coach Jeff Linder, left, and assistant Sundance Wicks discuss a play during a time out in the second half of the Cowboys’ 75-67 victory over Air Force at the Arena-Auditorium.

 Associated Press

LARAMIE — It's been a productive month for University of Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder and his staff.

The Cowboys signed two more players, Cam Manyawu and Sam Griffin, this week, bringing UW's roster to 11 of its allotted 13 scholarship players. Griffin announced his commitment Monday, and Manyawu followed up with his own announcement Tuesday.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

