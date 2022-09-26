Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo, center, drives past while University of Wyoming’s Jeremiah Oden, right, and Hunter Maldonado defend during the Cowboys’ 66-58 loss in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on March 15, in Dayton, Ohio. Associated Press
LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team unveiled its nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season Monday, a slate that includes six home games and six neutral-site contests.
The Cowboys will also host a scrimmage prior to Saturday’s football game against San Jose State. The event, which is free and open to the public, is set to begin at 3 p.m.
UW will open its season with three consecutive home games against Colorado Christian (Nov. 7), Nicholls State (Nov. 10) and Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 13). The Pokes will then head to the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam from Nov. 18-21, where they will open against Howard, before facing either Drake or Buffalo in the second round. Tarleton State, Belmont, Boston College and George Mason are also participating in the tournament.
After that, the Cowboys have another neutral-site matchup against Santa Clara on Nov. 30 at Salt Lake Community College. They’ll return to Laramie for a three-game home set, facing Grand Canyon (Dec. 3), Texas A&M-Commerce (Dec. 6) and Louisiana Tech (Dec. 10).
UW will head to Chicago for the inaugural Legends of Basketball Showcase, a quadruple-header set for Dec. 17 at the United Center. The Cowboys will play Dayton that evening, before closing out nonconference play against Saint Mary’s on Dec. 21 at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.
Game times and television broadcast information will be released at a later date.