Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo, center, drives past while University of Wyoming’s Jeremiah Oden, right, and Hunter Maldonado defend during the Cowboys’ 66-58 loss in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on March 15, in Dayton, Ohio. Associated Press

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team unveiled its nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season Monday, a slate that includes six home games and six neutral-site contests.

The Cowboys will also host a scrimmage prior to Saturday’s football game against San Jose State. The event, which is free and open to the public, is set to begin at 3 p.m.

