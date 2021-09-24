LARAMIE – A handful of factors played into the University of Wyoming posting its first losing season since 2015 last fall, but an inability to stay healthy was first and foremost.
At least so far, these injury woes haven’t followed the Cowboys into 2021. Three games into the season, UW is essentially at full strength.
With the exception of long-snapper Read Sunn, none of the Cowboys’ presumed contributors have been sidelined by injuries – evidenced by minimal changes, if any at all, to the depth chart each week. A few players – such as tight end Treyton Welch – got dinged up in last Saturday’s win over Ball State, but all are expected to be available this weekend at UConn.
The Pokes weren’t so fortunate last year, with starting quarterback Sean Chambers going down with a season-ending left leg injury on the first drive of the opener, and key defensive linemen being kept off the field due to injuries, opt-outs and COVID protocols. With the bulk of that team back this fall and staying on the field, the Cowboys are a win away from their first 4-0 start since the 1990s.
UW coach Craig Bohl attributes the Pokes’ healthy start to several things, ranging from increased concussion awareness to an adjusted offseason strength and conditioning program.
“(There are) a couple things,” Bohl said. “First of all, we’ve worked with Riddell, the helmet company, extensively over the last couple years. All of our guys have helmets with sensors in it and things like that, and that’s allowed us to maybe alter some things in practice. We had one maybe, quasi-concussion, but I don’t know if that was completely confirmed, so that’s No. 1.
“The next thing is we had 10 straight weeks of winter conditioning, which we’ve not normally had. We were able to move spring football back, so the strength and conditioning came into play. That allowed us to have a good summer, and then we went into fall camp, so our guys are healthier than they have been. As a result of that, we’re more resilient. We have more depth, so we’re able to spread out our repetition a little bit more.”
The Cowboys’ depth has allowed them to stay fresh at various positions, something that’s been perhaps most apparent in the backfield.
UW had three running backs – Xazavian Valladay, Dawaiian McNeely and Titus Swen – rush for more than 40 yards each last week, with Trey Smith recording a 15-yard, first-down pickup on a screen pass as well.
Valladay is slightly down from his Mountain West-leading rushing pace from the past two seasons, ranking sixth in the conference with 79.7 yards per game, but the hope is that less wear-and-tear now will result in more production during the heart of league play. Sharing the load has also helped avoid injuries during games that ultimately will have no bearing on the Pokes’ pursuit of an MW title.
“We’ve been able to spread those carries and touches around,” Bohl said. “X had another excellent game, Titus has done well, Trey Smith had a really good reception on a screen and then Dawaiian came in and really did some things well. We have four backs there, and we feel comfortable utilizing all four at any time.”
When looking at the Cowboys’ ability to stay healthy so far this year, it’s impossible to ignore the role that a revamped offseason workout regimen has played.
In addition to having 10 straight weeks of winter conditioning, the team’s director of sports performance, Eric Donoval, placed an added emphasis on intensity in the weight room – even during the grind of spring practice. Senior defensive end Garrett Crall says this focus, as well as the work of head football athletic trainer David Kerns and his staff, have played a vital part in the team’s 3-0 start.
“You can’t talk about them enough,” Crall said. “We spent 20 weeks training with them during the offseason, and then you also look at spring ball. Sometimes (during) spring ball lifts, guys are sore and tired and don’t want to lift a lot. This year, we lifted more than I’ve seen during spring ball. It was only a lift or two short from an offseason lift, so we were in there still going in the weight room during those five weeks of spring ball.
“That’s a credit to Coach E for pushing us farther than we thought we could go. There were guys hitting PRs on bench (press) in the last week of spring ball, and I don’t think many teams around the country have done that. I give huge credit to E and the staff over there, coach Carl (Miller) and all those guys. They’re really good at what they do, then you also have the sports med with Dave and all those guys. We go in there at any time and they get us right and get us back out on the field.”
Senior offensive lineman Keegan Cryder says UW’s players have been doing their part as well, evidenced by the constant flow of Cowboys into the training room.
“That room is packed,” he said. “They’re doing everything they can to keep us on the field, but we’re doing our part to get in there and stay on the field. We owe a huge thank you to them.”
There are several factors driving UW’s early-season success, from the growth of Chambers as a passer and the emergence of sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor as a deep threat, to Chad Muma’s development into one of the top linebackers in the country and a defense that might have more depth than any in the MW.
However, Crall says the Cowboys’ sports medicine and strength and conditioning staffs deserve credit as well.
“Those people don’t get a lot of credit, and a lot of people might not understand their full job,” Crall said. “But they have a big part in the success that we have.”