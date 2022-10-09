University of Wyoming sophomore guard Noah Reynolds, right, looks for an open teammate while being guarded by Ethan Anderson during the Cowboys’ scrimmage Saturday afternoon at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
University of Wyoming junior Max Agbonkpolo, center, moves between Nate Barnhart, left, and against Xavier DuSell during the Cowboys' scrimmage Saturday afternoon at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Storey Gym’s lobby was packed with fans young and old after the University of Wyoming men’s basketball scrimmage Saturday afternoon in Cheyenne.
It took nearly 30 minutes for the last of the group to make it through the autograph line. Several fans hung around after they had already gotten their items signed in order to snag a photo with their favorite Cowboy.
The crowd at Saturday’s event filled the lower stands on the north side and spilled into the upper portion on both sides of the historic 4,000-seat Storey Gym. It wasn’t a capacity crowd, but it came on the heels of a couple thousand fans watching UW scrimmage in the Arena-Auditorium prior to the Cowboys’ football team’s game with San Jose State.
It was yet another indication of the enthusiasm and level of interest for UW basketball this season.
“For us to be able to come over here and play in front of fans is amazing,” third-year Cowboys coach Jeff Linder said. “When people are in the stands, it changes the way the players interact, communicate and respond the right way. We’re a really experienced team, but you can’t put a price on being able to play in front of people.
“We’re at the point we just need to play somebody else. We’ve been beating up on each other since early-June, and we’re tired to playing each other.”
The Cowboys posted a 25-9 record last season, and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. They return three players who started at least 32 games, two who started at least 13 and two more who played at least 257 minutes last winter. UW also added three transfers, who were contributors for their respective Pac-12 schools.
The Pokes are expected to contend for a Mountain West championship and another NCAA Tournament berth.
Forward Hunter Thompson grew up in Pine Bluffs rooting for UW. He is entering his sixth season with the Cowboys after redshirting as a freshman and then getting an additional season of eligibility from the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thompson was part of Cowboys teams that combined to win 17 games across two seasons. The announced attendance during those seasons was comparable in size to the one that watched UW’s scrimmage Oct. 1.
Thompson takes pride in being part of a group that has resurrected the program.
“It’s good to see the excitement back,” he said. “Having so many fans watch us scrimmage the past two weeks has me even more excited for the season to start so we can get the Double-A rocking.”
Guard Hunter Maldonado also is entering his sixth season in Laramie. He was a regular starter as a freshman during the 2017-18 campaign and then took a medical redshirt after suffering a back injury early in his sophomore campaign.
“It’s fun and exciting for everyone involved to see this kind of support,” Maldonado said. “Me, Hunter and Kenny (Foster) were here when things weren’t the best, so it means a ton for us to see that. It shows us that our hard work has paid off.
“With us being the only Division I team in this state, we take huge pride in that and it means the world to us.”
Maldonado tested the NBA waters after the NCAA Tournament before deciding to take advantage of the COVID year.
“I felt like we didn’t accomplish what we set out to last year,” the Colorado Springs, Colorado, product said. “With all the pieces we’re bringing back and the pieces we added, we have a really good shot at going out and accomplishing that this year.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.