LARAMIE – The regular season couldn't have ended much worse for the University of Wyoming football team.
The Cowboys — who were coming off a heartbreaking 20-17 loss at home to Boise State last weekend — were shut out 30-0 by Fresno State on Friday night in California. The regular-season-finale dropped UW to 7-5 overall and 5-3 in Mountain West play.
Despite having their MW title hopes come crashing down with last week's loss to Boise State, the Cowboys still had plenty to play for against the Bulldogs this weekend. But special teams blunders and a struggling offensive attack led to an early deficit UW couldn't overcome.
Friday night was UW's second consecutive week playing a divisional champion in the Mountain West after hosting Boise State last weekend.
"It was a rough night for all of us," UW coach Craig Bohl said. "I do believe Fresno is the real deal. They were the West champions for a reason. I think it was a combination of them playing well and we didn’t play particularly well."
UW had a long list of injuries going into the game and the list only grew longer as the game went along. While the injuries led to many struggles on both sides of the ball, it also allowed Bohl to give some of the younger players on the team playing time to benefit them down the road.
"I think our guys fought hard," Bohl said. "There was a lot guys who are younger who got some meaningful reps in the game. They had a chance to play. We’re certainly going to learn from this."
The Cowboys' hole against the Bulldogs was dug right from the start. Fresno State's Jordan Mims scored on a 4-yard touchdown run just 2 minutes into the game to give Fresno State an early 7-0 lead.
Quarterback Andrew Peasley, who was making his first start in two weeks after suffering a concussion against Colorado State earlier this month, struggled getting any rhythm going in the passing game. The Cowboys' first offensive drive stalled and ended with a Clayton Stewart punt.
Stewart ended up being one of the busiest Cowboys on the night, ending the night with nine punts out of 13 total drives.
On Stewart's second punt of the night, Fresno State was able to get a piece of it to deflect the ball to the sideline to start its next drive in UW territory. Eight plays later, Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener found Nikko Remigio for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 2:17 left in the first quarter to give Fresno State a 14-0 lead.
The Cowboys' fourth offensive drive of the night lasted three plays and totaled -16 yards. Stewart was called upon to punt, but had his kick blocked through the back of the end zone for a safety to put the Bulldogs up 16-0 early in the second quarter.
On the ensuing free kick back to Fresno State, Malik Sherrod returned it 50 yards to set the Bulldogs up at the Cowboys' 27-yard line. A little over 2 minutes later, Fresno State went up 23-0 with a 1-yard touchdown run by Mims with 8:28 left in the second quarter, a lead that would stick going into the halftime break.
The second half picked up right where the first half left off for both teams. On UW's second offensive drive in the third quarter, Peasley was intercepted to set Fresno State up at UW's 5-yard line. Two plays later, Mims scored his third rushing touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run to make it 30-0 with 7:55 left in the third quarter.
The last quarter and a half didn't see much action beyond both teams running clock and trading punts. UW's best scoring chance came late in the fourth quarter, where the Cowboys found themselves in the red zone for the first time all night.
But on third down, wide receiver Joshua Cobbs went down with an apparent head injury after being targeted by Peasley in the corner of the end zone on an incomplete pass. The next play, running back Titus Swen was stuffed on fourth down to end the drive with a turnover on downs.
In 58 offensive plays, the Cowboys averaged just 3.3 yards per play and 3 yards per rush. UW was 3-of-14 on third downs and had just 104 passing yards and 87 rushing yards.
In his return to the starting lineup, Peasley finished 12-of-29 for 104 yards and two interceptions. Swen led the Cowboys' backfield with 75 yards on 24 carries and a long of 16 yards.
"I think we didn’t execute very well on offense," Peasley said. "I think I made some bad decisions and threw two important (interceptions). There’s a lot of work that we need to be getting done these next two weeks before this bowl game.
"… We have to stay positive. That was not the way we wanted to end our season, obviously, so we just have to come back and stay positive."
Haener, who was voted the MW preseason offensive player of the year this summer, finished 21-of-32 for 193 yards and one touchdown. Mims led the Bulldogs in rushing with 52 yards on 16 carries and three scores.
Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of Friday night's loss in Fresno was UW's miscues in the special teams department, a category UW typically thrives in. The Cowboys had two punts blocked along with allowing a 50-yard kick return by the Bulldogs.
"The punt protection game was really concerning," Bohl said. "If you get a punt blocked, you usually don’t win. So, we have to take a hard look at that. I think we know some of the things of why it happened but, nonetheless, it’s in the rearview mirror and we have to learn from that and get better coming into it.
"You play, basically, a divisional champion on the road and you get beat in the kicking game, where we’ve been solid there, that hurts."
Despite ending the regular season on a two-game skid, the Cowboys have already qualified for a bowl game and will patiently wait to have the team's name called during the selection show next month.
"We certainly need to refocus," Bohl said. "… Sometimes, when you lose a close game, there’s some plays here and there that you kind of gravitate to. Tonight, we just got beat. We got took to the woodshed. … I’m so thankful that we got a bowl opportunity and for us to get this bad taste out of our mouth and play better."
Having to turn right around after losing a three-point game to Boise State, this year's Mountain Division champions, and play the West Division champions of Fresno State six days later was a tall ask for the Cowboys, Bohl said.
"I was concerned after the Boise game," Bohl said. "When I talked to a couple of our players, like Easton Gibbs, to see where they were at physically and mentally, they were very transparent with me. It was a tough, tough game.
"To say one team beat us twice, I don’t know if that’s accurate. But I can tell you that it wasn’t until later in the week that we really got a bounce in our step."
Part of the lack of offensive productivity against Fresno State could be credited to UW's lack of energy left in the tank, Bohl said. The Cowboys were on a four-game winning streak before Boise State came to Laramie last weekend.
"I think we might have emptied the tank before we came into tonight," Bohl said. "I am really proud of this team. I’m disappointed in tonight, but this team is probably, in my mind, with the potential we had, maxed out on the potential probably more than almost any other team I’ve had the pleasure to coach as a head football coach.
"That’s one of the things you look for as a football team: Are you getting better? Maybe that didn’t show tonight, or in some areas it did, but this team progressed like we thought. I’m pleased with this."
Gibbs, who led the Cowboys defensively with 12 tackles, is looking forward to bowl season. Having one more game on the calendar allows Gibbs and the rest of his teammates the opportunity to decide how this season ends for the Cowboys.
"I’m just glad we get one more shot at it," Gibbs said. "You don’t want to end the season on a game like this. Where ever they put us, I’ll just come out looking to finish strong and kind of put a cap on what I think has been a good season for us. I’m looking forward to that."