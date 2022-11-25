LARAMIE – The regular season couldn't have ended much worse for the University of Wyoming football team. 

The Cowboys — who were coming off a heartbreaking 20-17 loss at home to Boise State last weekend — were shut out 30-0 by Fresno State on Friday night in California. The regular-season-finale dropped UW to 7-5 overall and 5-3 in Mountain West play.


