LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team delivered some holiday cheer for fans in the form of a Christmas Day rout of South Florida on Saturday.
UW entered halftime tied, with senior guard Hunter Maldonado and sophomore forward Graham Ike accounting for 30 of the team’s 33 points. The Cowboys got contributions from an array of sources down the stretch, however, outscoring the Bulls by 20 points in the second half of a 77-57 victory.
Maldonado finished with a double-double, recording game-highs of 22 points and 10 assists to go along with five rebounds, while Ike added 20 points and seven boards. With USF focusing on those two, the Pokes hit six of their first eight 3-point attempts out of halftime to begin pulling away.
“It’s the cumulative effect of the way we play,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “We’re like the Tennessee Titans when they have Derrick Henry. When you have the pressure and poundage that Graham puts on the opposing big, and the poundage and the pressure that Maldo puts on whoever is trying to guard him, (we’re able) to put foul pressure on guys and get paint touches because of those two guys. Then the other team has to decide, are you going to guard those guys one-on-one, or are you going to decide to double them?
“They’re both really good passers, and they can pick you apart. That’s when (Xavier DuSell), Drake (Jeffries), Kenny (Foster), (Brendan) Wenzel, (Hunter) Thompson and all those guys start making 3s. They’re getting easy looks because they got a double. Our ability to truly play inside-out, when there’s not a lot of teams in college basketball that can play inside-out, just allows us to continue to get high-percentage shots as the game goes on.”
Sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden played a major role in the Cowboys’ second-half surge, scoring all 10 of his points on 4-of-4 shooting after halftime, while finishing with four rebounds. Sophomore guard Xavier DuSell also scored in double figures for the game, recording 11 points while going 3-of-5 from deep.
“It was big for (Oden),” Linder said. “I challenged JO, Wenzel, Kenny and Thompson at halftime that we need somebody to step up at that four spot, and not play hesitant and scared. In the second half, JO did a tremendous job. That’s the JO I expect all the time. Sometimes being the great kid he is, he kind of overthinks things, but I thought those guys did a really good job – and it was a big difference with us pulling away in the second half.”
Perhaps the most promising takeaway from the Pokes’ strong finish was the play of junior guard Kenny Foster, who had all eight of his points – a season-high – in the second half.
Foster has been hampered by a high ankle sprain all season, recording double-digit minutes only once and missing five games prior to this week. In three games at the Diamond Head Classic, though, he averaged 13.7 minutes per game.
“It was nice just to see him moving right,” Linder said. “He hasn’t moved right for a long time, and that’s what happens when you get a really bad ankle sprain. A lot of times, you’re better off just breaking your leg, as opposed to having to go through what it takes to come back from that.
“To see him moving right again, and then for him to get enough minutes to where he gets his legs back underneath him, he got in a rhythm again. He spent a lot of time yesterday when we went over and practiced just getting a bunch of shots up and getting his confidence back. For him to knock down a couple of those threes was huge.”
Following Saturday’s win, UW enters Mountain West play with an 11-2 record. The Cowboys’ first conference test will come next Saturday against Boise State at the Arena-Auditorium.
WYOMING 77, SOUTH FLORIDA 57
Wyoming: Maldonado 8-12 4-6 22, Ike 4-11 12-16 20, DuSell 4-6 0-0 11, Oden 4-4 0-0 10, Jeffries 0-4 0-0 0, Foster 2-5 2-2 8, Wenzel 1-2 0-0 3, Reynolds 1-1 0-0 2, Dut 0-1 1-2 1, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Grigsby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-49 19-26 77
South Florida: Murphy 7-14 0-0 14, Greene 4-10 5-5 14, Walker Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Patrick 1-3 0-0 2, Matos 0-1 0-0 0, Chaplin 4-13 6-7 14, McCreary 3-4 0-0 6, Boggs 1-2 0-0 3, Smith Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Tchewa 0-2 0-0 0, Hines Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Moss 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-56 11-12 57
Halftime: 33-33. 3-pointers: UW 10-24 (DuSell 3-5, Oden 2-2, Maldonado 2-4, Foster 2-5, Wenzel 1-2, Thompson 0-2, Grigsby 0-1, Jeffries 0-3); USF 2-12 (Boggs 1-2, Greene 1-4, Walker Jr. 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-1, Hines Jr. 0-1, Chaplin 0-3). Rebounds: UW 28 (Ike 7); USF 30 (Chaplin 6). Assists: UW 13 (Maldonado 10); USF 5 (Greene 3). Turnovers: UW 9 (Ike 5); USF 12 (Three with 1). Blocks: UW 1 (Jeffries); USF 2 (Walker Jr., Matos). Steals: UW 3 (Three with 1); USF 2 (Tchewa, Hines Jr.). Team fouls: UW 12; USF 24.
Attendance: 3,894.