LARAMIE – Earlier this week, with four losses in six games moving the University of Wyoming closer to the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, coach Jeff Linder acknowledged the urgency of the situation.
“That's pressure, and (if you can't handle it), you aren't ready to be in that tournament yet,” he said.
The Cowboys answered the call Saturday afternoon at the Arena-Auditorium, beating Fresno State 68-64 in overtime to finish the regular season at 24-7 overall and 12-5 in Mountain West play – their best conference record in 20 years.
“It just says a lot about the guys in that locker room,” Linder said. “That was a really good basketball team. Fresno is tough, Orlando Robinson is a pro and they're playing well. They almost just beat San Diego State in double-overtime, so for them to come on a quick turnaround, we knew we had to have our best. (We came out and had) that sense of urgency and that sense of desperation that you need this time of year.
“We have four COVID freshmen, one true freshman and then two or three fifth-year seniors, and they've never been through this ... You need a little bit of a spark to get you over that hump or that obstacle. Sometimes it just takes a little bit longer, but hopefully we got that spark. Hopefully now, the pressure is off and we can just go play.”
Senior guard Hunter Maldonado – who was playing through an eye injury that required him to wear a protective mask for most of the game – was held scoreless for the first 38 minutes. However, with the Cowboys down by two and only one more chance to escape defeat, they went back to the veteran floor general that has carried them in countless moments throughout the season.
Maldonado drove the length of the floor and drew a foul with 0.2 seconds left in regulation, before knocking down both free throws to send the game to overtime.
“It's senior night, and I wasn't going to go out like that,” Maldonado said. “When we huddled up, everyone was just like, 'We're going to overtime.' We broke the huddle and didn't really say much after that. I knew I had to step up and knock them down, and like I said, I wasn't going out like that.”
Maldonado added five points in the extra period, finishing with 10 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals, but he wasn’t the only senior to step up in overtime. Hunter Thompson – the Cowboys’ only Wyoming native, who made his second start of the season Saturday – also rose to the occasion.
With sophomore forward Graham Ike fouling out with just under two minutes left in regulation, Thompson was forced to guard Robinson in the closing moments. Robinson finished with 34 points, but had only five points and zero rebounds in overtime. Thompson also drew a charge with 55 seconds left to give the Pokes the ball back up four.
Missed free throws allowed Fresno State to trim a six-point lead down to two in the last minute, but sophomore guard Xavier DuSell stepped to the line and knocked down a pair of foul shots to seal the win with 6.9 seconds remaining.
“(Thompson) is all about the team,” Linder said. “Does he want to be out there playing more? Of course, but he also knows that's what's best for the team. He's 110%, a million times infinity percent in, and that's how you have a good team.
“He gets the brunt of a lot of crap. Especially being from Wyoming, everyone expected him to be something he hasn't been or wasn't. For him to have that moment, and for me to be able to see his face afterwards, knowing he helped us win that game, I'll take that image with me for the rest of my life.”
DuSell, whose varying hairstyles have been a staple of UW basketball games this season, made the decision to chop off his locks after Wednesday’s loss at UNLV.
“I just wanted to start fresh, kind of take away the whole hair identity thing and focus on playing,” he said.
The new look coincided with one of DuSell’s most productive performances of the season, as he knocked down five 3-pointers – including three in the first three minutes of the game – on his way to a team-high 21 points and five rebounds.
Sophomore forward Graham Ike also scored in double figures, adding 16 points and eight rebounds, as did classmate Jeremiah Oden. Oden finished with 14 points off the bench, putting the Pokes ahead for good on a 3-pointer with 1:49 left in overtime.
Next up for UW is the Mountain West tournament in Las Vegas. Per the MW’s tiebreaker policy, the Cowboys are locked into the No. 4 seed and will open the week with a rematch against UNLV on Thursday.
WYOMING 68, FRESNO STATE 64, OT
Fresno State: Robinson 10-21 10-14 34, Holland 4-5 0-0 11, Hill 3-7 1-2 7, Campbell 2-7 0-0 4, Colimerio 2-3 0-0 4, Meah 1-1 0-1 2, Vaihola 1-1 0-0 2, Ballard 0-2 0-0 0, Yap 0-1 0-0 0, Stroud 0-0 0-0 0, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-48 11-17 64
Wyoming: DuSell 6-17 4-4 21, Ike 6-14 4-5 16, Maldonado 3-9 4-7 10, Jeffries 1-6 1-2 4, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Oden 5-8 0-2 14, Wenzel 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-56 13-20 68
Halftime: UW 32, FSU 28. Regulation: 57-57. 3-pointers: FSU 7-18 (Robinson 4-7, Holland 3-3, Yap 0-1, Campbell 0-2, Ballard 0-2, Hill 0-3); UW 11-28 (DuSell 5-13, Oden 4-7, Thompson 1-1, Jeffries 1-6, Maldonado 0-1). Rebounds: FSU 33 (Robinson 9); UW 32 (Ike 8). Assists: FSU 11 (Robinson 5); UW 12 (Maldonado 8). Turnovers: FSU 17 (Robinson 3, Hill 3, Yap 3); UW 11 (Ike 3, Maldonado 3). Blocks: FSU 5 (Robinson 3); UW 2 (Ike 1, Oden 1). Steals: FSU 3 (Three with 1); UW 7 (Maldonado 3). Team fouls: FSU 21; UW 15. Fouled out: FSU 2 (Campbell, Ballard); UW 1 (Ike).
Attendance: 6,230.