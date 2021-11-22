University of Wyoming sophomore Cameron Stone, left, celebrates with Titus Swen after returning a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown during the first half of the Cowboys' 44-17 victory over Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Maverick Stadium in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal
University of Wyoming sophomore Cameron Stone was named Mountain West special teams player of the week Monday. The Rosharon, Texas, product returned a kickoff 99 yards during the first quarter of the Cowboys’ 44-17 win Saturday at Utah State in Logan.
Stone’s touchdown gave the Cowboys a 14-7 lead. He also had a second return of 25 yards.
It’s the first return TD for Stone, and the second-longest in UW history. The only return longer was a 100-yarder by Sonny Jones in 1948.
Stone was elevated to the Cowboys’ top kick return unit prior to their 23-13 loss to Boise State on Nov. 12. He has returned four kicks an average of 45.8 yards. As a cornerback, Stone has seven solo tackles in 10 games.