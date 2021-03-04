LARAMIE — A promising start from deep had the University of Wyoming thinking upset Thursday night in Logan, Utah.
Instead, the Cowboys again came away thinking, “What if?”
After hitting eight 3-pointers in the first half at Utah State to keep pace with the mighty Aggies, UW went cold in the second, hitting just 1 of 14 from beyond the arc in a 72-59 loss.
The Cowboys (12-10 overall, 6-9 Mountain West), playing their first game in nearly two weeks following the cancelation of their series against San Jose State, shot 37.5% from the field for the game, including 27.6% in the second.
Redshirt junior guard Hunter Maldonado, redshirt junior forward Hunter Thompson and freshman guard Xavier DuSell combined to score 37 of the Cowboys’ total points.
UW’s scheduled two-games series at Utah State in February was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns; Thursday’s matchup was a one-game rescheduling.
“It starts on the defensive end. The first half, we forced them into a lot of misses, did a really good job of executing the game plan,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “We knew they’d make some adjustments, but it just boiled down to, we had open looks that you have to make, but you also … have to be able to make plays. You can’t turn it over 12 times and give away that many empty possessions to those guys.”
Without the services of leading 3-point shooter Brock Miller, Utah State (17-7, 14-4) struggled early offensively, missing its first 10 shots from 3-point range. The Cowboys took advantage and were scorching from deep early, making 5 of 8 from behind the 3-point range to start. UW was stout defensively in the first as well, as the Aggies shot just 40.5% from the field over the first 20 minutes.
The Cowboys led by as many as seven points in the first but trailed 38-35 at halftime, largely due to the Aggies’ dominance in the paint, outscoring UW 22-8 in that department.
After being held to just four points in the first, Mountain West Player of the Year candidate Neemias Queta erupted for 10 points in the second half and finished with 13 rebounds and five blocks to go with 14 points.
Queta received help in the second from Steven Ashworth, who scored all 13 of his points in the final eight minutes of regulation. Justin Bean led the Aggies with 21 points.
After a tough start from the field, Utah State was lights out in the second half, shooting 51.7% from the field while making 4-of-5 3-pointers.
Queta’s imposing presence in the heart of the Aggies’ defense made life difficult for UW, who scored just 22 points in the paint in the game and were outrebounded 42-33 overall. Linder also felt like the Cowboys settled for shots rather than progressing through the offense.
UW made just eight field goals in the second half.
“It’s the reason why (Queta is) an elite defender. It’s the reason why he’s probably one of the best defenders in the country,” Linder said. “I’m not sure there’s too many in college basketball that have his ability to defend the paint, defend the rim.”
Maldonado led UW with 14 points while Thompson notched the second double-double of his career (11 points, 11 rebounds) in the loss. Star freshman Marcus Williams scored just four points in 22 minutes of action.
Sophomore guard Kenny Foster played in his first game since Jan. 24 following a knee injury. Earlier this week, Linder said he did not expect Foster or forward Eoin Nelson (knee) to play again this season.
The Cowboys end their regular season slate of games on Saturday at home against UNLV in another rescheduled game. The two teams were supposed to meet for a pair of games in December, but the series was postponed due to COVID issues in the Runnin’ Rebels’ program.
“I was pleased with our effort,” Linder said. “It’s hard when you’re young like we are. The discipline and effort, it’s ultimately what separates the good teams (in the Mountain West) and the teams in the middle or the bottom."