LARAMIE – With a 20-17 deficit and less than a minute remaining on the clock, the University of Wyoming football team’s hopes of upsetting Boise State looked grim Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
The Cowboys watched an early 10-0 lead vanish to the Broncos, who were a handful of rushing plays away from running out the rest of the clock in the fourth quarter. But with 45 seconds left, Boise State running back George Holani coughed up a fumble right into UW defensive lineman DeVonne Harris’ lap.
“He was going down but then he caught his balance again,” Harris said. “Someone got their helmet on the ball and the ball popped up right into my hands.”
Harris returned the ball 44 yards to set the Cowboys’ offense up at Boise State’s 21-yard line. Down three points with one timeout left, UW coach Craig Bohl put all his trust in a passing offense that totaled just 30 yards through the first 59 minutes of the game.
On UW’s first play of the drive, quarterback Jayden Clemons was intercepted in the end zone. It was Clemons’ third interception of the night in 16 pass attempts.
One kneel down later, and the Broncos left the field with the Mountain Division title.
“There’s going to be some sleepless hours tonight,” Bohl said. “I’m proud of our guys. They went in with a lot of obstacles against them.”
Clemons started in place of Andrew Peasley, who was in concussion protocol following a pair of big hits last weekend against Colorado State. Clemons came in during the second quarter to help lead UW to a 14-13 Border War win last weekend in Fort Collins.
That same success didn’t carry over into this weekend. The Cowboys’ passing offense struggled all night, but UW was able to make up the difference with its strong rushing attack.
Running back Titus Swen led the way with 217 yards on the ground and one touchdown on 19 carries. Dawaiian McNeely added five carries for 38 yards with a long of 18, but left the game in the second half with knee and shoulder injuries, Bohl said.
Clemons’ first career start didn’t exactly go as planned. The redshirt freshman was just 3-of-16 passing for 38 yards and three interceptions. Two of Clemons’ interceptions were in Boise State’s end zone.
“I don’t really know how to process it or how to put it into words,” Clemons said. “The biggest thing in my mind is, I feel like I have to do more for my team. They trusted me, and I feel like there were plays out there where I could have done better and could have made more plays to not have us in that situation.”
UW’s offensive struggles led to six punts and three turnovers. The Cowboys converted just one third down in 10 attempts.
Boise State out-gained the Cowboys 480 yards to 308 and gained 14 more first downs. The Broncos had 13 more minutes of possession and lost two fumbles but still won the turnover battle 3-2.
Clemons’ rough night started on the Cowboys’ third offensive play from scrimmage. Wide receiver Joshua Cobbs broke free for what would have likely been a 72-yard touchdown, but Clemons overthrew his target to force UW to punt on its opening drive.
The Cowboys’ defense responded with Wyett Ekeler forcing a fumble that was recovered by Deron Harrell that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Wyatt Wieland to put the Cowboys up 7-0 with 3:17 left in the first quarter.
After Boise State missed a 40-yard field goal, UW extended the lead to 10-0 with a 53-yard field goal by John Hoyland with 13:15 left in the second quarter.
The Broncos tacked on a pair of field goals late in the second quarter – one from 22 yards out and one from 47 yards out – to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 10-6 going into the halftime break.
Clemons’ rough night continued into the second half. On UW’s first offensive drive of the third quarter, Clemons targeted Alex Brown in Boise State’s end zone but was intercepted by Rodney Robinson to keep it a three-point game.
The Broncos took advantage of the turnover on their next drive. Quarterback Taylen Green put Boise State in the driver’s seat 13-10 with a 5-yard touchdown run with 4:57 left in the third quarter.
Swen, who was one of the Cowboys’ only bright spots offensively against Boise State, broke off an 83-yard touchdown run to put UW back in the lead at 17-13 with 42 seconds left in the third quarter. Going into the final 15 minutes of the game, Swen accounted for 212 of UW’s 284 total yards of offense (75%).
Boise State didn’t trail long and stormed back in the lead with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Green to Billy Bowen to put the Broncos up 20-17 with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys had a handful of chances to tie or reclaim the lead, but came up short on their final three drives of the game.
UW’s defense came up with a big stop to force a Boise State punt with 2:16 left, but Clemons was intercepted by J.L. Skinner three plays later to give the Broncos possession with 1:48 left on the clock.
With UW having all three timeouts left, Boise State was forced to rush the ball to try and close the game out with a first down. But on third-and-8, Harris recovered Holani’s fumble and returned it to the Broncos’ 21-yard line with 45 seconds to play.
Rather than rushing the ball a few times to set up a field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime, Bohl opted to trust offensive coordinator Tim Polasek’s gut to go for a game-winning touchdown instead.
On UW’s first play of the drive, Clemons was intercepted by Skinner for the second time in 70 seconds.
“You have a bunch of guys in that locker room who are upset and hurt,” Bohl said. “I want to be clear on this: I gave the green light on that play. Did it come out and was it executed the way we wanted it to be? No. Obviously not.
“I gave (Polasek) the light to say, ‘You can take one shot. Let’s try and score. If we don’t get it, then we’ll kick a field goal.”
Clemons had just two career passes going into last weekend’s game against CSU. He earned the backup quarterback job during fall camp going into this season.
“I was going in to win,” Clemons said. “I was going to take that shot, and if we make that catch, it’s a different story. ... I gotta do better, simple as that.”
Linebacker Easton Gibbs, who had 11 tackles against Boise State, knows the blame doesn’t fall on one player.
“You just can’t put it all on (Clemons),” Gibbs said. “It’s a team game. That’s the biggest thing. He just has to keep his head up. He came in and did well and made all the checks he needed to do. He hung in there.
“It’s a tall task to ask. You’re coming into a game where we’re playing for the Mountain side of the conference. He’s never started a game before. ... It’s not on him, it’s a team loss and it’s a team game.”
Tight end Parker Christensen was also there for Clemons in the locker room after Saturday night’s game. Christensen’s main goal was to express to Clemons that not everything falls on his shoulders.
“He probably thinks right now that everything is on him, and it’s not,” Christensen said. “There’s multiple times in the game where we could have done something different. It shouldn’t have came down to those last few plays. I told him to keep his head up. ... This isn’t the end all, be all.”
The loss to Boise State eliminated UW from Mountain West championship contention. The Cowboys (7-4 overall, 5-2 Mountain West) will end the regular season with a road matchup with Fresno State next weekend in California.
“Our season’s not done yet,” Gibbs said. “People might be like, ‘Well, you can’t make the conference championship,’ But that’s not how we want to go out as a team. I think we’re still hungry. ... We just need to get back on the horse and go.”