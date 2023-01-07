LARAMIE — For the third consecutive game, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team held a lead late but couldn’t hold on, falling 80-75 to San Diego State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys led by three with just over 6 minutes left to play, but the Aztecs finished the game on a 14-6 run and held UW scoreless for the final 2 minutes, 56 seconds to improve to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the Mountain West. The loss dropped the Cowboys to 5-10 and 0-3.


