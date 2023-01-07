LARAMIE — For the third consecutive game, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team held a lead late but couldn’t hold on, falling 80-75 to San Diego State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowboys led by three with just over 6 minutes left to play, but the Aztecs finished the game on a 14-6 run and held UW scoreless for the final 2 minutes, 56 seconds to improve to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the Mountain West. The loss dropped the Cowboys to 5-10 and 0-3.
The Cowboys were without leading scorer Noah Reynolds, who’s in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury Dec. 31 against New Mexico. Graham Ike, the MW preseason player of the year, was still wearing a walking boot for a lower right leg injury suffered in November.
Along with Reynolds and Ike, UW coach Jeff Linder was without starting forward Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis) and guard Kenny Foster, who will likely miss the rest of the season with a back injury.
Despite being down four key players, UW kept pace with the Aztecs the whole way through. The Cowboys shot 26-of-45 (57.8%) from the field and 10-of-22 from deep (45.5%) from 3-point range but struggled defensively with the absence of Thompson and Ike in the paint.
SDSU out-rebounded the Cowboys 29-24, but 11 of the Aztecs’ rebounds came on the offensive end in the second half.
“We shot the ball incredible,” junior forward Jeremiah Oden said. “We just have to be able to get those stops. We can’t just be in a boxing match going back and forth just scoring on each other and scoring on each other. We have to be able to get those stops. Once we can do that, we’ll be beating teams by 10 or 15.”
Veteran guard Hunter Maldonado led UW in scoring with 20 points, followed by 15 from Oden and Xavier DuSell and 14 from Brendan Wenzel. On par with the Cowboys’ luck all season, Wenzel left the game during the second half with an apparent knee injury and did not return.
“No timeline,” Linder said about Wenzel’s injury. “We’ll see, we’ll get an MRI, but as of right now, I don’t know. Not good, but I don’t know.”
The Cowboys led SDSU—which was picked to win the MW in the preseason polls ahead of second-place UW—for 7:21 Saturday. Matt Bradley was able guide the Aztecs to their third consecutive conference win with 11 second-half points down the stretch.
Bradley finished with 18 points, which was second on the team behind Lamont Butler’s 23.
“There’s really no moral victories, we’re still losing,” Maldonado said. “Late in this one, obviously Bradley was hitting some tough shots and the offensive boards killed us. Obviously, without Thompson, we’re even smaller. We have to go in there and everyone has to make a group effort to go rebound, and we didn’t do that.”
Despite UW dropping its fifth straight game, Linder was encouraged with the effort and shooting he saw from his shorthanded team against one of the conference’s best teams.
“I’m really proud of the effort our guys showed,” Linder said. “Coming into the game really shorthanded and then Wenzel going down and playing one of the more physical teams in the country, I thought our guys, for the most part, we held up.”
The Cowboys have stumbled out to a three-game losing streak to start conference play, but two of those three losses are against the top teams in the MW. UW lost 76-75 to No. 21-ranked New Mexico last weekend in Laramie.
“You gotta be encouraged,” Oden said. “There’s no moral victories. We lost both games, but we gotta be encouraged because we’re making steps in the right direction. Those ones hurt, we just have to remember how those losses feel going forward.”
Through all the adversity of injuries and losing close games, the Cowboys still remain confident looking ahead to the rest of the conference season.
“Our confidence is unwavering,” Oden said. “We have a bunch of great guys so we’re just staying together. Eventually, we’re going to get over the hump. We’ve got 15 games left in conference, so there’s a lot of opportunity there. We just have to take it one game at a time and we’ll be on the right side of the scoreboard eventually.”
Added Maldonado: “We just know it’s a matter of time before things start falling in our direction.”
The biggest takeaway for Linder was his team’s effort throughout. The Cowboys played just eight players, with four players registering more than 28 minutes of action.
“Nobody likes to lose and no one in that locker room is really accustomed to losing,” Linder said. “... I can lose if I know the effort was right. The effort was right. The execution, for the most part, was right. It’s just a matter of if we can find a way to finish games. That comes down to me as a coach and the players who are on the floor.”
Unfortunately for Linder, another close loss for the Cowboys doesn’t do much in the conference standings.
“Close enough is good enough in two things in life, and that’s horseshoes and hand grenades,” Linder said. “Right now, close enough is not good enough.”
UW will hope to right the ship against Utah State this weekend. The Cowboys will face the Aggies at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Logan.
SAN DIEGO STATE 80, WYOMING 75
Fresno State: Johnson 3-8 0-0 7, Mensah 3-6 1-1 7, Butler 8-15 2-2 23, Trammell 1-5 1-2 4, Bradley 7-13 2-3 18, LeDee 2-2 4-4 8, Arop 1-2 0-0 2, Seiko 2-3 0-0 6, Parrish 2-4 0-0 5. Totals: 29-58 10-12.
Wyoming: Agbonkpolo 0-4 0-0 0, Oden 6-9 2-2 15, Wenzel 5-5 0-0 14, Anderson 3-6 3-3 9, Maldonado 7-12 5-8 20, DuSell 4-5 3-3 15, Kyman 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 26-45 13-16.
Halftime: San Diego State 43-42. 3-pointers: San Diego State 12-26 (Johnson 1-2, Butler 5-11, Trammell 1-2, Bradley 2-4, Arop 0-1, Seiko 2-3, Parrish 1-3); UW 10-22 (Agbonkpolo 0-3, Oden 1-4, Wenzel 4-4, ANderson 0-1, Maldonado 1-2, DuSell 4-5, Kyman 0-3). Rebounds: San Diego State 29 (LeDee 9); UW 24 (Oden 7). Assists: San Diego State 14 (Trammell 3, Bradley 3, Seiko 3), UW 11 (Anderson 3, Maldonado 3); Turnovers: San Diego State 10 (Trammell 2, Seiko 2, Parrish 2), UW 14 (Maldonado 4). Blocks: San Diego State 2 (Parrish 1, Mensah 1); UW 2 (Agbonkpolo). Steals: San Diego State 8 (Trammell 2); UW 6 (Agbonkpolo 2, Maldonado 2). Team fouls: San Diego State 20, UW 12.
Attendance: 4,346.