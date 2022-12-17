LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team nearly erased a 14-point point halftime deficit but ultimately fell 66-49 to Dayton on Saturday in the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Chicago.
The Cowboys trailed by 17 points midway through the first half but cut the Flyers’ lead to just two points with 14 minutes, 33 seconds remaining. UW’s comeback attempt came up short with the Cowboys shooting just 1-of-8 down the stretch to fall to 5-6 on the season.
UW’s struggles started right from the start against the Flyers, with Dayton shooting 7-of-7 from the field out of the gate to take an early 17-7 lead. The Cowboys shot just 7-of-24 from the field (29.2%), including 3-of-11 (27.3%) from 3-point range in the first half while the Flyers shot 13-of-21 (61.9%) from the field and 5-of-11 (45.5%) from deep to take a commanding 35-21 lead going into the halftime break.
Sophomore Noah Reynolds took the reins for the Cowboys’ offense to start the second half, going on a 9-0 scoring run by himself to get UW within one score. Despite an 18-point second half from Reynolds, Dayton was able to pull away late with an 11-0 run in the final minutes of the second half.
UW coach Jeff Linder was impressed with the turnout of Dayton fans in the United Center, which is roughly a 4-hour drive from the Flyers’ home court.
“For our guys, in the first 20 minutes and being that that was maybe our first road game, they kind of were shell-shocked a little bit and they kind of got us on our heels,” Linder said. “It’s hard against a team like that to spot them 14 points.”
Reynolds led the Cowboys with 20 points coming off the bench, followed by 14 from Hunter Thompson and six from Hunter Maldonado. DaRon Holmes II carried Dayton’s offense with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting, followed by Toumani Camara with 17 points and nine rebounds.
The Cowboys were out-rebounded 33-24 and trailed for nearly 38 minutes on Saturday. Dayton controlled the paint all night against UW, collecting seven blocks as a team including two each from Holmes II and Camara.
Facing the duo of Holmes II and Camara will be a good learning experience for the Cowboys as they look ahead to starting conference play at the end of the month, Linder said.
“Those two guys, we might see a pair like that, but they have have the ability to really, size-wise and physicality wise, be a good challenge for us,” Linder said. “I did think we did a better job, other than that last maybe 8 minutes, doubling the post to cause some problems to get them out of their flow.
“Playing guys like that, if you have the right response after it, that can definitely help you.”
The Cowboys finished the game 19-of-55 (35%) from the field and 7-of-24 (29%) from 3-point range while the Flyers shot 26-of-45 (58%) and 7-of-16 (44%).
“You get open shots, you gotta be able to make them,” Linder said. “(Brendan) Wenzel goes 1-of-7 and Kenny (Foster) went 0-of-2 and (Hunter Maldonado) went 0-of-2. We got into some situations with late shot-clocks, but we’ll go back and watch some film and figure out where we need to adjust on some things.”
The Cowboys will end the nonconference season with another neutral-court matchup against Saint Mary’s (9-3) on Wednesday. UW will play the Gaels at 6:30 p.m. in Phoenix.