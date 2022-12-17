wte-20221217-spts-NoahReynolds

University of Wyoming guard Noah Reynolds drives to the basket during the Cowboys’ 66-49 loss to Dayton on Saturday night at the United Center in Chicago. Courtesy/UW

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team nearly erased a 14-point point halftime deficit but ultimately fell 66-49 to Dayton on Saturday in the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Chicago.

The Cowboys trailed by 17 points midway through the first half but cut the Flyers’ lead to just two points with 14 minutes, 33 seconds remaining. UW’s comeback attempt came up short with the Cowboys shooting just 1-of-8 down the stretch to fall to 5-6 on the season.


