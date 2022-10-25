LARAMIE – Since taking over the University of Wyoming football team, Craig Bohl has never won in Honolulu.
Bohl is 2-3 all-time against Hawaii, with both wins coming on UW’s home turf at War Memorial Stadium. Bohl is looking to earn his first road win against the Rainbow Warriors with another Mountain West matchup this weekend.
“We’re taking that mantra of going 1-0, which we’re going to do again this week playing Hawaii over there for the Paniolo Trophy,” Bohl said at a news conference Monday. “It’s going to be another challenge for us. Since I’ve been our head coach at Wyoming, we’ve not won when we went to Hawaii.”
The Paniolo Trophy has been awarded to the winning team between UW and Hawaii since the rivalry started in 1978.
The rivalry was put on hold in 1997 when the Cowboys joined the MW, but was renewed in 2012 when Hawaii joined the conference for football.
“It’s a neat trophy, and there is some heritage between these two clubs,” Bohl said. “I know for Hawaii – at least it’s been my experience – that when they play at home, they have played particularly well, and I think that they’re a challenging football team.”
UW (5-3 overall, 3-1 Mountain West) is coming off its first of three rivalry trophy games this season. The Cowboys beat Utah State 28-14 at home Saturday to maintain possession of Jim Bridger’s Rifle.
The Rainbow Warriors (2-6, 1-2) have had a down year, but will pose a particularly unique challenge for the Cowboys. The game requires UW to travel more than 3,000 miles through three time zones.
On top of getting his players’ bodies acclimated to the time difference, another obstacle for Bohl is to keep his team focused on the task at hand.
“A lot of times, the football team is excited about going to Hawaii because they think it’s somewhat of a vacation, but this is a business trip for us, “Bohl said. “We have a young team, and we have to make sure they recognize that we’re not going to hang out at Waikiki (Beach) and ride scooters and things like that.
“We’re going there to play a good football team and attempt to win a game.”
UW has positioned itself well to contend for a conference title. The Cowboys stand in second place in the Mountain Division behind Boise State (5-2, 4-0) and will host the Broncos at home next month.
UW has the advantage of traveling to Hawaii as a relatively healthy group. Emmanuel Pregnon returned to the depth chart as the second-string right guard and is questionable to play in Honolulu.
The Cowboys find themselves on a two-game winning streak after dropping consecutive games to Brigham Young and San Jose State. Beating Utah State at home to move into sole possession of second place in the Mountain Division gives UW plenty of momentum as it prepares to make the journey to the Big Island.
“It was a great win,” defensive end DeVonne Harris said about Saturday’s homecoming game against Utah State. “They were a good team, and we got one trophy, and now we’re going to Hawaii for the other one. We’ll have (Colorado State) for the last one, so we’re trying to go 3-for-3.”
Harris had a career-high three sacks against Utah State on Saturday to help lead the Cowboys defense. UW outgained the Aggies 529 yards to 217, and Titus Swen accounted for 160 of the Cowboys’ yards on the ground, along with three touchdowns. Swen’s performance earned him MW offensive player of the week honors.
“It means a lot to me,” Swen said. “I just come in day in and day out and put the work in for myself and for my team. … It’s not only me that’s getting the recognition, but it’s for the entire team. When you see a Wyoming player won an award, it’s really about the whole team, as well.”
UW will need to continue winning conference games if it wants any consideration for a conference title later this season. But the team isn’t focused on that now.
“Our goal this week is no different than any other week,” wide receiver Wyatt Wieland said. “We want to go 1-0 this weekend against Hawaii. That big picture stuff is out there, but if we don’t win this week, what does it matter?
“Our sights are set strictly on Hawaii at this point and what we can do to get a win there.”