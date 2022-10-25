20211128-spts-uwfootball-rg-01.JPG

University of Wyoming running back Titus Swen carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the Cowboys’ 38-14 loss to Hawaii on Nov. 27, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium. WTE/file

LARAMIE – Since taking over the University of Wyoming football team, Craig Bohl has never won in Honolulu.

Bohl is 2-3 all-time against Hawaii, with both wins coming on UW’s home turf at War Memorial Stadium. Bohl is looking to earn his first road win against the Rainbow Warriors with another Mountain West matchup this weekend.

