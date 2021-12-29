Each week, University of Wyoming beat writer Josh Criswell will offer his take on the current status of each Mountain West basketball team. With conference play getting underway, here are the first power rankings of the season:
1. Colorado State
As the only remaining undefeated MW team, Colorado State grabs the top spot in the rankings. The No. 20-ranked Rams are coming off perhaps their two most impressive wins of the season, beating Saint Mary’s and Mississippi State squads that are a combined 19-6 and currently among the top 50 in NET ranking. Due to COVID-related cancellations, though, CSU hasn’t played since Dec. 11. Junior forward David Roddy leads the conference with an average of 20.4 points per game.
2. San Diego State
Five MW teams have more wins than San Diego State, but the Aztecs shouldn’t be overlooked at 8-3. Nathan Mensah has wreaked havoc in the paint, averaging a conference-best 2.4 blocks per game, while the backcourt trio of Matt Bradley, Trey Pulliam and Lamont Butler is averaging 35 points per game. SDSU has notable wins over Arizona State and Saint Mary’s, while all three of its losses have come against teams in the top 30 of KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin.
3. Wyoming
Wyoming ranks seventh in the conference in adjusted efficiency margin, but the Cowboys’ résumé speaks for itself. As of Tuesday, they were No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 33 nationally in NET ranking, a metric used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
UW hasn’t had the toughest home slate so far, but the Pokes do have road wins over Washington, Grand Canyon and Cal State Fullerton. Their only losses came by three points to Stanford in last week’s Diamond Head Classic, and in blowout fashion on the road to a top 10 Arizona team.
Sophomore forward Graham Ike has been nearly unstoppable in the post, ranking fourth in the league with 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, while senior guard Hunter Maldonado earned MW player of the week honors Monday.
4. Utah State
Utah State suffered a puzzling loss to UC Davis in its second game of the season, but the Aggies have looked the part of an MW contender since then. They won the Myrtle Beach Invitational with wins over Penn, New Mexico State and Oklahoma, and although they’re 3-3 over their last six games, all three losses have come against teams in the top 50 in NET ranking. USU is led by senior forward Justin Bean, who leads the conference in rebounding and ranks third in scoring.
5. Boise State
With the MW opener between Fresno State and Boise State tipping off late Tuesday, these rankings reflect the teams’ performance strictly through nonconference play. In terms of this matchup, the Broncos have a slight edge based on what they’ve accomplished – mostly due to a 58-52 road win at Washington State last week. They also have a troubling loss, however, falling 46-39 at home to a CSU Bakersfield team that’s outside the top 200 in NET ranking.
6. Fresno State
Fresno State hasn’t displayed much reason for concern, but its lack of a high-quality win drops the Bulldogs into the middle of the pack. They only have one victory over a top 100 NET ranking team, a 59-52 victory over Santa Clara on Nov. 24, but they also don’t have any bad losses. As of Tuesday, all three of their defeats had been by single digits on the road.
7. Nevada
After being picked to finish third and earning a couple first-place votes in the MW preseason poll, Nevada has gotten off to a rocky start. The Wolf Pack are 6-4, with a four-game losing streak capped by a 102-75 blowout at the hands of South Dakota State. They’ve looked solid outside of this stretch, however, winning their other six games by an average of 17.8 points. If Nevada has turned a corner amid its current five-game winning streak, it could spell trouble for the rest of the league.
8. UNLV
It’s difficult to get an accurate feel of UNLV’s season 13 games in. The Rebels picked up a close win over California the first week of the season, and were competitive shortly after against then-No. 4 Michigan and Wichita State. They proceeded to lose their next three games against DI opponents by an average of 20.8 points, before rebounding with four straight double-digit wins against average-to-below average competition.
9. New Mexico
The highlight of the Lobos’ season has been a 101-94 road win over New Mexico State, which is No. 83 in NET ranking and No. 105 in adjusted efficiency margin. They also rank third in the conference with 79.5 points per game, with only one loss to a team outside the top 100 in NET ranking. With an MW-West worst 76.9 points allowed per game, though, New Mexico has some obvious room for improvement.
10. San Jose State
COVID issues have postponed San Jose State’s first three MW games, which will keep the Spartans off the court for close to a month. Their last game was Dec. 21, when they were routed by visiting Santa Clara by 22 points.
11. Air Force
Picked to finish last in the MW by a wide margin, Air Force hasn’t been terrible so far this season. The Falcons rebounded from a season-opening loss by winning seven consecutive games. They’ve lost their past three by at least 18 points, however, and won’t have the luxury of easing into league play with a showdown against Utah State coming up today.
