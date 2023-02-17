wte-20230217-spts-JeremiahOden

University of Wyoming junior forward Jeremiah Oden, right, drives tot he basket while being defended by Air Force's Camden Vander Zwaag during the Cowboys' 75-69 loss to Air Force on Feb. 17, 2023, at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men's basketball team dropped its fourth game in five tries this weekend, falling 75-69 to Air Force on Friday at the Arena-Auditorium. 

Coming off a big road win over New Mexico on Tuesday, the Cowboys struggled all night on both sides of the floor, finishing the game 22-of-52 (42%) from the field while the Falcons shot 23-of-42 (55%). The loss dropped UW to 8-18 overall and 3-11 in the Mountain West and moved Air Force to 14-14 and 5-10. 


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

