LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men's basketball team dropped its fourth game in five tries this weekend, falling 75-69 to Air Force on Friday at the Arena-Auditorium.
Coming off a big road win over New Mexico on Tuesday, the Cowboys struggled all night on both sides of the floor, finishing the game 22-of-52 (42%) from the field while the Falcons shot 23-of-42 (55%). The loss dropped UW to 8-18 overall and 3-11 in the Mountain West and moved Air Force to 14-14 and 5-10.
The Cowboys started the game with an 11-4 run, including seven consecutive points, to take an early lead but Air Force answered with an 8-0 run to tie the game 12-12 midway through the first half. UW struggled on the defensive end in the first 20 minutes, with the Falcons shooting 13-of-22 (59%) from the field and 7-of-8 (88%) from the free-throw line.
Despite shooting 54% from the field in the first half, the Cowboys trailed 37-35 going into the halftime break after a Hunter Maldonado turnover led to a breakaway dunk for the Falcons in the final seconds of the first period. UW forced nine turnovers but scored just three points off of them, while Air Force forced eight turnovers and converted them into nine points.
The Falcons stormed out to a 10-4 run in the second half to stretch their lead to eight with 15:56 left, but the Cowboys were able to get back within three less than three minutes later. Air Force dominated the pace the rest of the way, outscoring UW 38-34 in the final 20 minutes to hold onto the six-point win.
"We had a lot of good open looks and, at the end of the day, we have a bunch of shooters on this team that are going to shoot the ball," Maldonado said. "At the end of the day, we just have to hit them. We didn't hit them (Friday), and credit to Air Force, they hit their shots and they had really good pace throughout the whole game."
Maldonado led the Cowboys with 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting, followed by Jeremiah Oden with 19 and Xavier DuSell with 10. UW struggled mightily from beyond the arc, finishing just 6-of-26 (23%) from 3-point range compared to the Falcons' mark of 8-of-17 (47%).
Air Force's Jake Heidbreder carved UW's defense all night, finishing with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Rytis Petraitis added 18 points and Carter Murphy finished with 16.
"I wouldn't say I'm frustrated," Oden said. "It comes with the game. You win some and you lose some. We just have to learn from it. I wouldn't really say it's frustrating. I don't think we had a lack of effort.
"There were some mental lapses that we normally don't give up against Air Force that we have to clean up, but it's nothing we can't fix going into the next game against Utah State."
Despite the loss, Maldonado still feels the Cowboys are taking steps in the right direction. UW outscored Air Force 32-28 in the paint and both teams collected 28 rebounds.
"I don't think we took a step back today," Maldonado said. "Although the outcome wasn't what we wanted, I think we did a good job and we had effort. Now it's finding a way to have effort and be on the edge mentally throughout the course of a 30-second shot clock, not 27, not 28 and not 29."
A loss like Friday's will help prepare the Cowboys for a marathon of games at the MW tournament next month in Las Vegas, Maldonado said. While the loss stings now, the important thing for UW is to take away lessons from each game, win or lose, going forward.
"When we get to the MW conference tournament, we're going to have to do the same thing on defense," Maldonado said. "Obviously, we're slowing up the pace and there's no question about that. Each defensive possession matters that much more. I think it prepares us a lot, and I think at the end of the day, we'll learn from this."
Oden's 19 points are a career-high, beating his old mark of 17 against Colorado Christian in November. The junior forward was efficient from the floor, finishing 7-of-13 while adding five rebounds and two assists.
"I didn't really make a point of it, I just kind of made a point of playing to the flow and not really forcing stuff," Oden said about his aggressiveness driving to the basket. "By not forcing stuff, stuff just kind of came to me."
The difference against Air Force was UW's inability to make shots down the stretch. The Cowboys were within striking distance a handful of times but could not swing the momentum late in the second half.
"I can live with losing, as much as I don't like to lose, if it boils down to whether or not you just made or missed shots," third-year Cowboys coach Jeff Linder said. "Were there things we needed to do better defensively? Yeah. But, at the same time, that group of guys that are out there now, in a lot ways, it's our fourth game of the season."
The Cowboys will return to the court for another home game next week. UW will host Utah State (20-7 overall, 9-5 MW) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Arena-Auditorium.
AIR FORCE 75, WYOMING 69
Air Force: Becker 2-4 3-6 8, Heidbreder 8-10 4-4 22, Taylor 2-5 0-1 6, Mills 1-3 1-4 3, Petraitis 3-7 11-12 18, Murphy 6-8 2-2 16, Vander Zwaag 0-1 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0, McCreary 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 23-42 21-29.
Wyoming: Wenzel 2-7 2-2 7, Oden 7-13 3-3 19, Thompson 0-3 2-2 2, Barnhart 3-4 0-0 6, Maldonado 7-16 7-10 22, Foster 0-1 2-2 2, Powell 0-0 1-2 1, DuSell 3-8 2-5 10. Totals: 22-52 19-26.
Halftime: Air Force 37-35. 3-pointers: Air Force 8-17 (Becker 1-2, Heidbreder 2-3, Taylor 2-3, Petraitis 1-3, Mills 0-1, Murphy 2-2, McCreary 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-1, Green 0-1,); UW 6-26 (Oden 2-6, DuSell 2-6, Thompson 0-3, Wenzel 1-5, Maldonado 1-4, Barnhart 0-1, Foster 0-1). Rebounds: Air Force 28 (Petraitis 10); UW 28 (Thompson 7). Assists: Air Force 15 (Petraitis 4), UW 9 (Maldonado 7); Turnovers: UW 10 (Maldonado 5), Air Force 13 (Heidbreder 3). Blocks: Air Force 1 (Becker 1); UW 5 (Oden 2, Maldonado 2). Steals: Air Force 7 (Taylor 3); UW 5 (Maldonado 2). Team fouls: UW 25, Air Force 18. Fouled out: Wyoming 2 (Maldonado, DuSell); Air Force 1 (Heidbreder).
Attendance: 4,719.