LARAMIE – A trio of turnovers and a potential game-saving stop served as bright spots for the University of Wyoming during last week’s win over Northern Illinois. But a 26-point, second-half collapse has pushed more pressing takeaways to the forefront for the Cowboys’ defense.
UW imposed its will on the Huskies offense for the better part of the first half – particularly in the running game, where the Cowboys allowed just 52 yards, all of which came on one play. The final two quarters, though, were a different story.
NIU speedster Harrison Waylee erupted for 182 rushing yards in the second half after entering halftime with negative yardage, spurring a 27-0 run that required the Pokes to make a late touchdown drive to avoid a colossal letdown.
UW coach Craig Bohl admits the lackluster second-half showing highlighted areas of improvement for his defense. In particular, tackling and a tendency to allow big plays are spots for concern.
“We still have to mature as a football team,” Bohl said. “Maybe we felt like we had the game in the bag, and once they started making some plays, we lost a little bit of our competency as far as doing our assignments. There’s room for improvement there, and we’re going to work hard at that.
“We have a hungry football team, particularly on defense, and we need to play better.”
The Cowboys expressed a desire to limit large gains after struggles in this department played a part in their season-opening scare against Montana State.
UW seemed to make strides early on last Saturday, but as the snap count continued to rise, more mistakes started to emerge. There also appeared to be a sense of complacency that set in after senior linebacker Chad Muma returned an interception for a touchdown to put the Cowboys up 42-16 midway through the third quarter, something senior nickelback Keyon Blankenbaker acknowledged Monday.
“I definitely thought we got complacent,” senior nickelback Keyon Blankenbaker said. “We didn’t finish out the game.”
Muma says the bulk of NIU’s explosive plays boiled down to the Cowboys’ failure to properly fit gaps in the run game. UW allowed six plays of 20 yards or more, with the Huskies recording runs of 27, 52 and 75 yards.
“Some of those explosive plays just happened with our run fits,” Muma said. “We need to clean up our run fits this week and make sure everyone is where they need to be. Working on our tackling can also help eliminate some of those explosive plays.”
Despite their shortcomings against NIU, the Cowboys feel good about several areas of the defense heading into Saturday’s showdown with Ball State.
Secondary play, in particular, continues to be a source of optimism.
Bohl said at the start of fall camp that the cornerback position might be as strong as it’s ever been since he arrived in Laramie, with the return of seasoned veterans Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon driving this optimism. Last week, however, it was the safeties that shined.
Miles Williams and Rome Weber each recorded interceptions – the first and second of their careers, respectively – while Esias Gandy made his presence felt with seven tackles, including 1.5 for a loss.
“We’re developing some good safety play,” Bohl said. “Esias has been a very gifted player. He’s a strong tackler, and he runs to the ball really well. He’s improved his pass technique, but he’s a really strong run defender, so it’s always encouraging to have him come in there and make some plays.
“Rome Weber did some great things. Obviously, you saw the interception. The ball was up in the air, and he kind of stripped it away, then he had a tackle for loss. Then, for Miles to come up with the interception, which was tipped by Easton Gibbs, (it shows we have) more and more playmakers – and we’re going to need those guys as we get into the heart of our schedule.”
Having outplayed each of their first two opponents for the majority of the game, the Cowboys like the direction the defense is headed. But, after yet another close call, there’s also an added sense of focus for UW.
“Our attention to detail,” Hearn said of the defense’s greatest focus this week. “I say that because I feel like we should’ve finished the game stronger than we did. We started strong, so we need to finish strong, as well.”