Hunter Thompson

University of Wyoming senior forward Hunter Thompson (10) takes a free throw during a basketball game against Grand Canyon at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

LARAMIE – The shorthanded University of Wyoming men's basketball team will be stretched even thinner for this weekend's conference matchup with San Diego State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (5-9 overall, 0-2 Mountain West) will be limited to just nine scholarship players against the Aztecs (11-3, 2-0), UW coach Jeff Linder said during a news conference Thursday. The list includes forward Graham Ike (foot), forward Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis), guard Noah Reynolds (concussion) and guard Kenny Foster (back).


