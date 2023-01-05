University of Wyoming senior forward Hunter Thompson (10) takes a free throw during a basketball game against Grand Canyon at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
LARAMIE – The shorthanded University of Wyoming men's basketball team will be stretched even thinner for this weekend's conference matchup with San Diego State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowboys (5-9 overall, 0-2 Mountain West) will be limited to just nine scholarship players against the Aztecs (11-3, 2-0), UW coach Jeff Linder said during a news conference Thursday. The list includes forward Graham Ike (foot), forward Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis), guard Noah Reynolds (concussion) and guard Kenny Foster (back).
Reynolds has been the Cowboys' leading scorer for the past month, averaging 19.2 rebounds through UW's six games in December. He left last weekend's 76-75 loss to No. 22-ranked New Mexico with a head injury midway through the first half.
Linder doesn't expect to have his emerging star available against SDSU.
"That's in the hands of Noah and the trainers," Linder said. "With him, it's one of those deals where you can't come back too soon on those. You're not going to come back too soon because of all the protocols in play, but with the way that he plays with his physicality, you come back too soon and get another one and that's when it really compounds things."
The Cowboys may also be without Foster for the rest of the season. The 6-foot-5 Colorado native injured his back after a 66-49 nonconference loss to Dayton last month and will likely have season-ending surgery, Linder said.
"At some point he's going to need surgery," Linder said. "The chances of him probably being back this year are not great. We're still kind of waiting on some things with that. One thing about backs is, the last thing you want to do is have surgery on it, but he's probably going to have to get it done here in the next week or so."
Thompson has been one of the few staples in the Cowboys' starting lineup all season. He missed last weekend's game against the Lobos after contracting mononucleosis for a third time.
"It's disheartening for him," Linder said. "He's probably the first human in history to come down with mono for the third time. Like 99% of the world never gets mono, 99.9% doesn't get mono twice. ... But (Thompson) will be out for the foreseeable future."
UW's biggest absence has been and continues to be Ike, who was voted the MW preseason player of the year in October. Ike has yet to see the court this season because of a lower leg injury he suffered during the preseason.
Ike has worn walking boot on his lower right leg for the past two months and will continue to miss time as he rehabs the injury, Linder said. If Ike is able to return this season, Linder doesn't expect his conditioning to be at 100% after not playing basketball since October.
"I don't care who you are, if you're off your feet that long, you're not going to be in great shape," Linder said. "He's actually got in the pool a couple times this week. ... Regardless of if he plays or he doesn't play, if he does come back, I'm sure there will be a minutes restriction.
"To be honest with you, I'm not even thinking about that. Right now, I'm just trying to focus on what we have right now. But, hopefully, we'll see what happens, but I have no idea what's going to happen."
The hardest part for Linder and his team has been balancing different lineups practically on a nightly basis. Injuries and illnesses have impacted UW more than arguably any other team in the country.
"It's been hard when there's really no consistency," Linder said. "You can't control injuries. ... But San Diego State isn't going to feel sorry for us. No one is going to feel sorry for us. We have to figure out a way."
Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports.