LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team was a 22-point favorite over the visiting Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowboys were coming off back-to-back wins over Colorado Christian and Nicholls State to start the regular season. Despite being to projected to beat the Lions by more than 20 points, Southeastern Louisiana came to play against the Cowboys, serving UW its first loss of the season 76-72 in front of its home fans.
The Cowboys struggled on both sides of the court all afternoon. The Lions led for over 33 minutes and held UW to just 20-for-64 shooting from the field at a 31% clip.
"Some days you miss shots," junior Brendan Wenzel said. "We're going to get better from it, but we turned the ball over a lot and we didn't play like our usual selves. We'll turn it around."
UW fell behind right out of the gate, with the Lions starting the game on a 14-6 run in the first 7 minutes. The Cowboys hung around and eventually tied it 38-38 going into halftime, but streaky shooting and sloppy defense for long stretches of time were too much to overcome late in the second half.
The Cowboys were held scoreless for over 5 minutes down the stretch to fall behind 68-57. UW put together a 9-1 run to cut Southeastern Louisiana's lead to 74-72 in the final minute but the Cowboys weren't able to shoot their way to a comeback victory and fell 76-72.
Wenzel was UW's leading scorer with 16 points, followed by Hunter Maldonado with 15 and Noah Reynolds with 14. Maldonado also had a team-high 11 rebounds to go along with four assists.
As a team, the Cowboys shot 13-of-42 from 3-point range (31%), including 3-19 during the second half (15.8%). UW turned the ball over 13 times.
The biggest struggle for the Cowboys was on the defensive end. The Lions shot 28-of-58 from the floor (48.3%) and 11-for-23 from deep (47.8%). Southeastern Louisiana outscored UW 28-14 in the paint.
"I think obviously when shots aren't falling and it's not our night, we have to make sure they don't shoot 40% plus from the field," Maldonado said. "Obviously, any team that comes in here and shoots over 40%, it's going to be tough to get a win."
Maldonado knows there's a sense of urgency when it comes to playing better defense. When conference play comes around next month, allowing other MW teams to shoot over 40% won't lead to many wins in conference play.
"Once we get to conference, if a team shoots 40%, we're going to lose the game," Maldonado said. "You have to come in and find a way to keep them under 40."
UW is still working to find a new identity without forward Graham Ike in the lineup. Ike was voted the MW preseason player of the year but is out indefinitely with a lower leg injury.
"We knew from the beginning that Graham being out was going to be tough, no matter who it was (we're playing)," Maldonado said. "For us to go in and make a (post) presence, we all knew that's what we needed to do and we didn't get it done tonight."
Linder is still waiting for someone on the roster to step up in Ike's absence during the non-conference season.
"(Ike) isn't here right now," Linder said. "In the meantime, we need to figure out a way to get better."
After starting the season with three consecutive home games, UW will now travel for the first time next weekend. The Cowboys will play in the Paradise Jam starting Friday in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
UW will face Howard in the first round at 2:15 p.m. on ESPN3.
Sunday's loss was a disappointment for everyone in the Cowboys' locker room, but the important thing now is for the team to respond from it.
"We've got to figure out some things," Linder said. "It might take us some time and it's not the end of the world as long as we respond the right way and we learn from it."
WYOMING 76, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 72
Southeastern Louisiana: Caldwell 3-6 0-0 7, McFarlane 2-4 2-2 8, Anderson 4-10 0-0 8, Woodard 1-2 0-0 3, Agnew 5-9 3-3 15, Sami Pissis 2-7 1-2 6, Mehdi Pissis 2-4 3-3 9, Strange 1-1 0-0 3, Rowbury 2-5 0-0 4, Houston Jr. 6-10 0-0 13. Totals: 28-58 9-10.
Wyoming: Thompson 2-9 0-0 6, Anderson 3-4 0-0 7, Maldonado 3-10 8-8 15, Agbonkpolo 3-13 2-3 10, Reynolds 4-12 3-4 14, Powell 0-1 0-0 2, Wenzel 4-11 4-5 16, Foster 1-1 1-2 3, Kyman 0-2 0-0 0, Oden 0-2 1-2 1. Totals: 20-64 19-24.
Halftime: Tied 38-38. 3-pointers: SLU 11-23 (McFarlane 2-2, Woodard 1-2, Caldwell 1-4, Agnew 2-4, Sami Pissis 1-6, Mehdi Pissis 2-3, Strange 1-1, Houston Jr. 1-1); UW 13-42 (Wenzel 4-10, Thompson 2-8, Anderson 1-2, Maldonado 1-2, Oden 0-1, Kyman 0-2, Reynolds 3-8, Agbonkpolo 2-9). Rebounds: SLU 35 (McFarlane 10); UW 41 (Maldonado 11). Assists: SLU 9 (Anderson 5), UW 16 (Maldonado 4, Reynolds 4); Turnovers: SLU 16 (Sami Pissis 4), UW 13 (Reynolds 4). Blocks: SLU 1 (Rowbury 1); UW 4 (Reynolds 2). Steals: SLU 7 (Woodard 2); UW 6 (Reynolds 2). Team fouls: SLU 25, UW 12. Fouled out: SLU 1 (Agnew).
Attendance: Not provided.