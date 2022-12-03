LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team's losing streak grew to four games with a 66-58 loss to Grand Canyon on Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium.
The loss was the Cowboys' fifth in their last six games and dropped them to 3-5 on the season. The pattern for UW's struggles over the last month have been on both sides of the floor. On Saturday, the Cowboys shot just 21-of-60 (35%) from the field, while allowing Grand Canyon to shoot 21-of-46 (45.7%).
UW's shooting struggles were even worse from 3-point range. The Cowboys shot 10-of-35 from deep (28.6%), compared to Grand Canyon's 8-of-19 (42.1%) mark from behind the 3-point line.
"We took some good (shots) that were open," junior Jake Kyman said. "I wouldn't say we were forcing any of them. Sometimes, when it comes to it, you have to knock the shot down."
Kyman led the Cowboys with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Hunter Maldonado finished with 12 points, and Ethan Anderson added eight. Hunter Thompson, who played a team-high 33 minutes, led UW with eight rebounds.
"Our confidence has obviously taken a hit losing four in a row," Maldonado said. "But, at the same time, I know how much work I put in and how much work these guys put in. It's not a thing of confidence, but rather, coming back and finding a way to get better every single day."
The Cowboys were without guards Noah Reynolds (cramping) and Brendan Wenzel (back) on Saturday; they joined forward Graham Ike on the bench. Ike, the Mountain West preseason player of the year, isn't expected to return to UW's lineup until January.
Kyman and Max Agbonkpolo shifted into the Cowboys' starting lineup, a unit that got off to a slow start in the first five minutes with just two field goals. Grand Canyon took a 25-18 lead midway through the first half, but UW was able to trim the lead to 31-30 going into the halftime break.
The Cowboys played strong to start the second half, and took a 42-38 lead with 15:36 left to play, but UW's streaky shooting went cold when the team needed it most. Grand Canyon ended the game on a 19-5 run over the final 10 minutes, which included a 10-0 run to hold onto the eight-point win.
"We can sit here and talk about making and missing shots, which, we missed a lot of shots, but you have to be tough enough from a defensive standpoint," Linder said. "... It's not every night you're going to shoot 50%, 60% or 45%. There's going to be nights where the ball doesn't go in.
"... You sit there and look at the stats, we had 14 more shots than they did. They went to the foul line a few more times, but that's where the change needs to happen for us to kind of change the momentum of things."
UW's four-game losing streak includes two consecutive losses at home. Grand Canyon could be heard celebrating in the visitor's locker room after its win over the Cowboys on Saturday.
"Hopefully hearing the other team celebrate, which is two games in a row here, that's not something we want to make a trend of," Linder said. "Hopefully, our guys will respond in the right way."
The Cowboys out-rebounded Grand Canyon 35-30 and held the Lopes to just one offensive board. The teams both finished with 11 turnovers, but Maldonado accounted for five for the Cowboys alone.
Grand Canyon spent nearly 30 minutes in the lead. The Lopes were led by Ray Harrison, who scored 21 points on 6-of-16 shooting. Grand Canyon was without its biggest weapon, Jovan Blacksher Jr., who was voted the WAC preseason player of the year.
"We need to find a way to embrace where we are right now," Linder said. "You can ... feel sorry for yourself, but guess what? The sun is coming up tomorrow, regardless of what happens. The next team is coming, regardless, so you better not feel too sorry for yourself, because the next team coming in here is trying to beat you."
The next matchup on the docket for UW is a home game against Texas A&M-Commerce. The Cowboys will host the Lions at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium.
"We just need to find a way to implement what we're learning through this losing streak," Maldonado said. "We need to find a way to come in and get better every single day. Obviously, the result isn't what we want to be. It isn't what anyone wants it to be, but I think at some point, if we can put it all together and get better every single day, and put this kind of behind us, we'll be better for it in the long run."
GRAND CANYON 66, WYOMING 58
Grand Canyon: Ouedraogo 2-5 0-0 4, McGlothan 6-10 0-0 14, Harrison 6-16 6-7 21, McMillian 2-4 0-0 6, Baker 2-8 6-6 11, Ellis 1-1 0-0 2, Baumann 0-0 2-2 2, Igiehon 2-2 2-2 6. Totals: 21-46 16-17.
Wyoming: Thompson 2-8 1-2 6, Agbonkpolo 2-8 0-0 5, Kyman 5-13 2-2 16, Anderson 4-7 0-0 8, Maldonado 4-12 2-3 12, DuSell 1-6 1-2 4, Foster 2-2 0-0 5, Oden 1-2 0-0 2, Powell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 21-60 6-9.
Halftime: Grand Canyon 31-30. 3-pointers: Grand Canyon 8-19 (McGlothan 2-3, Harrison 3-9, McMillian 2-3, Baker 1-4,); UW 10-35 (Agbonkpolo 1-4, Thompson 1-7, DuSell 1-6, Oden 0-1, Foster 1-1, Kyman 4-9, Anderson 0-2, Maldonado 2-5). Rebounds: Grand Canyon 30 (Ouedraogo 5, McGlothan 5, Baumann 5); UW 35 (Thompson 8). Assists: Grand Canyon 10 (Baker 4), UW 10 (Maldonado 4); Turnovers: Grand Canyon 11 (Baker 6), UW 11 (Maldonado 5). Blocks: Grand Canyon 2 (McGlothan 1, Harrison 1); UW 2 (Thompson 1, Agbonkpolo 1). Steals: Grand Canyon 7 (Ouedraogo 4); UW 6 (Anderson 2, Maldonado 2). Team fouls: UW 14, Grand Canyon 10. Fouled out: None.
Attendance: 4,472.