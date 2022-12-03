LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team's losing streak grew to four games with a 66-58 loss to Grand Canyon on Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium.

The loss was the Cowboys' fifth in their last six games and dropped them to 3-5 on the season. The pattern for UW's struggles over the last month have been on both sides of the floor. On Saturday, the Cowboys shot just 21-of-60 (35%) from the field, while allowing Grand Canyon to shoot 21-of-46 (45.7%).


