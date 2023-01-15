wte-20230116-spts-NoahReynolds01-tb

University of Wyoming sophomore guard Noah Reynolds dunks on the Cowboys' first possession of their 85-68 loss to Boise State on Saturday night at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 TROY BABBITT/UW ATHLETICS

LARAMIE – The hits continue to come for the University of Wyoming men's basketball team.

The Cowboys were blown out 85-68 by Boise State on Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys trailed the Broncos for over 37 minutes and fell to 5-12 overall and 0-5 in conference play with the loss. The Broncos (14-4, 4-1) handed UW its seventh consecutive loss and 11th in the past 13 games. 


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

