LARAMIE – The hits continue to come for the University of Wyoming men's basketball team.
The Cowboys were blown out 85-68 by Boise State on Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys trailed the Broncos for over 37 minutes and fell to 5-12 overall and 0-5 in conference play with the loss. The Broncos (14-4, 4-1) handed UW its seventh consecutive loss and 11th in the past 13 games.
The biggest story out of the loss was starting guard Hunter Maldonado leaving the game with a combination of injuries and illness. Maldonado went into the game with an undisclosed illness but played through it before eventually leaving the game late in the second half after taking a pair of big hits in the paint against the Broncos.
"I have Hunter Maldonado in the training room right now struggling to breathe, and that's what I'm focused on," Linder said. "That's a guy who was feeling sick, and in this day in age, a lot of guys when they feel a little sick they decide they're going to tap out.
"In the case with Maldonado, it just shows his character. It just shows his toughness and how much he cares about the program, knowing that he's going to try and find a way to right the wrong and try to get the ship in the right direction."
Linder didn't rule out a potential trip to the hospital for Maldonado following the Cowboys' loss to Boise State.
"He's in a bad way right now, but it's tough," Linder said. "It's tough for our guys to see a guy like that who's struggling to breath. It's tough for our guys to see and tough for our guys to go through it, but that's what my focus is on right now. ... He's in a bad spot."
The Maldonado news was just the nightcap for another rough night for the Cowboys. Saturday was UW's second straight game losing by at least 20 points to a conference opponent.
Noah Reynolds returned to the Cowboys' starting lineup after missing the last two games with a concussion. He made his presence known immediately, throwing down a dunk in front of UW's student section on the first possession of the game.
Reynolds ran out to seven points in the first six minutes of the game but struggled the rest of the way, ending the night with 13 points on 5-of-18 shooting in 32 minutes. A slow shooting start dragged the Cowboys to an eight-point deficit at halftime before the Broncos were able to close them out with eight 3-pointers in the second half.
Five Cowboys ended the game in double-digits, including Reynolds with 13, Maldonado with 12, and Jeremiah Oden, Ethan Anderson and Xavier DuSell with 11 each. Naje Smith and Chibuzo Agbo led the Broncos with 18 points apiece, followed by Max Rice with 17.
The struggles for the Cowboys came on the defensive end. Boise State shot 33-of-68 (48.5%) from the field and finished with 40 points in the paint to go along with nine offensive rebounds. UW shot 25-of-57 (43.9%) from the field but could not keep up with the second-half barrage of 3-pointers from the Broncos.
"We just have to sit down and be more connected as a team on defense and finish those possessions with a board," Oden said. "A lot of times, we'll really grind it out and get the shot we want, but they'll get the board. Today, some shots went in with good defense played, but we need to just continue to take steps in that area."
The Cowboys' struggles at the free-throw line continued against Boise State, with UW shooting 11-of-21 (52.4%) from the stripe.
"We're down guys, obviously, and with that comes an overexertion of effort," DuSell said. "I'm not pointing the blame to anything in particular, but if I was going to point the blame toward anything, I think it's that.
"I think we can obviously get some guys healthy and get the whole group out there to fight as one, I think a lot of these games we've played would have went differently and I think the games we're going to play in the future will go differently."
The Cowboys were without several key players, including forward Graham Ike, forward Hunter Thompson, guard Brendan Wenzel, guard Kenny Foster and guard Jake Kyman.
"We've faced probably the most adversity as maybe any team in the country, honestly," DuSell said. "We're just trying to do our best to keep our heads high and continue to put in the work like we have been. The sun is going to rise one day, and it's all going to turn around."
The Cowboys will return to the court still in search of their first conference win next week. UW will play Air Force (11-7, 2-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Colorado Springs.
"It's not a home run by any means," Oden said. "We just have to go in there prepared and go in there with a chip on our shoulders, because we're desperate to get a win."
BOISE STATE 83, WYOMING 63
Boise State: Degenhart 5-9 2-2 13, Smith 7-15 0-0 18, Shaver Jr. 3-9 3-5 10, Agbo 7-13 0-1 18, Rice 7-10 1-1 17, Whiting 0-2 1-2 1, Milner 3-3 0-0 6, Young 0-1 0-0 6, Young 0-1 0-0 0, NgaNga 0-1 0-0 0, Kuzmanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 33-68 7-11.
Wyoming: Agbonkpolo 0-2 2-2 2, Oden 4-7 3-4 11, Anderson 4-8 3-6 11, Reynolds 5-18 2-5 13, Maldonado 5-10 1-4 12, DuSell 4-7 0-0 11, Powell 1-3 0-0 2, Barnhart 2-2 0-0 6. Totals: 25-57 11-21.
Halftime: Boise State 41-33. 3-pointers: Boise State 12-33 (Degenhart 1-4, Smith 4-8, Shaver Jr. 1-5, Agbo 4-8, Rice 2-4, Whiting 0-1, Young 0-1, NgaNga 0-1, Smith 0-1); UW 7-19 (Agbonkpolo 0-1, Oden 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Reynolds 1-7, Maldonado 1-2, DuSell 3-5, Barnhart 2-2). Rebounds: Boise State 42 (Agbo 9); UW 33 (Anderson 6). Assists: Boise State 15 (Shaver Jr. 9), UW 12 (Maldonado 4); Turnovers: UW 12 (Reynolds 4), Boise State 7 (Smith 2). Blocks: Boise State 1 (Smith 1); UW 4 (Oden 2). Steals: Boise State 5 (Degenhart 1, Smith 1, Shaver Jr. 1, Agbo 1, Rice 1); UW 5 (Maldonado 2). Team fouls: Boise State 21, UW 12.
Attendance: 4,178.