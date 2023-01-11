LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team fell to 5-11 overall and 0-4 in conference play with a 83-63 loss to Utah State on Tuesday in Logan.
The Cowboys struggled mightily on both sides of the floor and were down to just eight available scholarship players because of an influx of injuries. UW was without Noah Reynolds, Brendan Wenzel, Hunter Thompson, Kenny Foster and Graham Ike against the Aggies, who improved to 14-3 and 3-1 with the win.
Utah State was able to take advantage of the Cowboys' shorthanded lineup, shooting a cool 31-of-61 (50.8%) from the field and 8-of-18 (44.4%) from 3-point range. UW, who dropped its sixth consecutive game, shot just 25-of-64 (39.1%) from the field and was out-rebounded 43-34.
The crowd in Logan had a big impact on the game at an announced attendance of 7,890, Linder said.
“It’s one of the toughest places to play in the country,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. "... They’ve beaten a lot of teams in the past like they’ve beaten us. It’s one game, but at the same time, too, regardless of all these excuses that we can make, which, we have plenty, but at some point, we have to be able to draw a line in the sand. No one’s going to feel sorry for us because we’re playing with six guys."
The Cowboys played just eight players on Tuesday, but Jake Kyman left the game because of back spasms and didn't return, Linder said. Xavier DuSell also left the court limping during the final minutes of the second half.
With such a short bench, four Cowboys were forced to play at least 30 minutes, including Ethan Anderson, Hunter Maldonado, Jeremiah Oden and DuSell. Still, Linder wasn't pleased with his team's collective effort in the 20-point loss.
“You could tell early on that we were a little tired," Linder said. "You could see it and I could sense it. … We were just not quite locked in enough."
Maldonado led the Cowboys with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting, followed by Oden with 13 and Anderson and DuSell with 10 points apiece. The Cowboys trailed by 14 points at halftime but shot just 14-of-37 in the second half, which allowed the Aggies to play with a big lead and all the momentum for the final 20 minutes.
“At some point, you have to have a certain level of concentration when you’re out on the floor,” Linder said. “These are mistakes we didn’t make last year and that’s the reason why last year we lost one or two games at this point in time. When you lack the defensive concentration and effort, that’s what you get."
The Cowboys, who were picked to finish second in the MW in the preseason polls before the barrage of injuries, are the last team in the conference without a conference win. UW had three close losses to New Mexico, Fresno State and San Diego State before Tuesday's blowout loss in Logan.
"At some point, as players, you have to draw a line in the sand," Linder said. "I know what I felt and my coaches, I know what we’re doing, but at some point, you have to collectively decide as a team, OK, enough is enough. You’ve lost six games in a row and you’ve lost 10 out of 12. You can sit there and blame whoever you want to blame, but at the end of the day, you’re the ones on the floor.
"We’ve put them in a position to be successful and it’s up to them to go make plays. At some point, it comes down to them actually wanting to be a team and wanting to do it and not having excuses."
Taylor Funk led the Aggies with 22 points, 18 of which game in the first half. Dan Akin had a big night coming off the bench, tallying 16 points and a team-high 15 rebounds in 28 minutes.
The depleted Cowboys will return to the floor for another tough conference test in Boise State. UW will host the Broncos (12-4, 2-1) at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.
"I’d just like to see a certain amount of collective effort and a collective concentration and not just one guy deciding he’s tired and then you have four guys fighting," Linder said. "But that’s been our problem since day one, to be honest with you."
UTAH STATE 83, WYOMING 63
Utah State: Bairstow 5-10 3-4 14, Ashworth 2-7 4-5 8, Shulga 6-10 0-0 14, Funk 7-13 4-4 22, Dorius 1-2 0-0 2, Eytle-Rock 1-2 0-0 2, Hamoda 2-5 0-0 5, Akin 7-12 2-2 16. Totals: 31-61 13-15.
Wyoming: Agbonkpolo 3-10 0-3 6, Oden 5-12 1-4 13, Anderson 5-12 0-0 10, Maldonado 7-14 4-7 20, DuSell 3-9 2-3 10, Kyman 1-4 0-0 2, Barnhart 1-1 0-0 2, Powell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 25-64 7-17.
Halftime: Utah State 40-26. 3-pointers: Utah State 8-18 (Bairstow 1-3, Ashworth 0-3, Shulga 2-2, Funk 4-8, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Hamoda 1-1); UW 6-13 (Maldonado 2-4, Oden 2-3, DuSell 2-4, Kyman 0-2). Rebounds: Utah State 43 (Akin 15); UW 34 (Oden 8). Assists: Utah State 21 (Ashworth 7), UW 7 (Anderson 5); Turnovers: Utah State 8 (Funk 3), UW 8 (Maldonado 4). Blocks: Utah State 5 (Akin 2); UW 1 (Anderson 1). Steals: Utah State (Ashworth 3); UW 3 (Oden 2). Team fouls: Utah State 17, UW 14.
Attendance: 7,890.