LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team fell to 5-11 overall and 0-4 in conference play with a 83-63 loss to Utah State on Tuesday in Logan.

The Cowboys struggled mightily on both sides of the floor and were down to just eight available scholarship players because of an influx of injuries. UW was without Noah Reynolds, Brendan Wenzel, Hunter Thompson, Kenny Foster and Graham Ike against the Aggies, who improved to 14-3 and 3-1 with the win. 


