LARAMIE – A series of COVID-19 postponements put a pause on the University of Wyoming’s best start since the 2016-17 season, but the Cowboys are finally back in action tonight.
UW will start its Mountain West slate at Utah State, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah. After having their first four MW matchups postponed, the Pokes are looking to pick up where they left off after nonconference play.
“We’re just all excited to get back on the court and continue to compete for a championship,” sophomore guard Xavier DuSell said.
With the Cowboys coming off a three-week break, having last played Dec. 25, DuSell says the biggest key to keeping their momentum will be attention to detail on the defensive end.
UW has shown significant improvement in this department so far this season. After ranking 301st in the country in KenPom’s defensive efficiency ratings last year, the Cowboys were up to 130th as of Friday.
“Our offense will take care of itself, because we all can put the ball in the basket,” DuSell said. “Defensively, we just have to limit the other team’s shots and second-chance points.”
While the Aggies are led by senior forward Justin Bean, who ranks second in the conference with 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, the Cowboys won’t have the luxury of honing in on one player.
Junior guard Rylan Jones is fourth in the MW in assists with 5.6 per game, while senior forward Brandon Horvath’s 13.1 points per game put him among the league’s top 20 scorers.
“Utah State is a very dangerous team offensively,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “They’re No. 1 in the country in assists on made baskets, and they play a lot of five-out – especially with Horvath, the transfer from UMBC who came with coach (Ryan) Odom. He can really shoot the ball and stretch the defense. He’s a lot like (Hunter) Thompson, in terms of how he puts a lot of pressure on you at the five spot.
“Then they have four or five guys on the floor that can shoot it at all times, so they put a lot of pressure on you to try to guard the 3-point line, and they also have the talent to beat you with twos.”
Battle of the bigs
Tonight’s contest will feature a matchup of two of the premier post players in not only the MW, but all of college basketball.
UW sophomore forward Graham Ike leads the nation with 8.2 fouls drawn per game, and ranks fourth in the conference in scoring (19.5) and rebounding (8.4). Bean, whose 63% field goal percentage leads the MW, is shooting 53% from deep and ranks fifth in the country in true shooting percentage.
“(Bean is) going to make some plays and make some shots, but the biggest thing with him is the winning plays and winning effort plays he makes,” Linder said. “The second-chance opportunities, the offensive rebounding, those are the things that separate him. That’s where you have to match his effort, and there aren’t a lot of guys that can do that.
“Hopefully, in our case, with some guys coming back that haven’t been doing much, hopefully we don’t see that impacting us late in the game. (Bean’s) effort and ability to compete every single possession at a really high level is what makes him a good player. The fact that he’s making shots now is just an added bonus.”
Coaching ties
Linder and Utah State coach Ryan Odom have a relationship that dates back to the UW coach’s days as an assistant at Midland Junior College in Texas.
Odom, who was an assistant under Seth Greenberg at Virginia Tech at the time, helped Linder land a promising recruit in Lithuanian prospect Arturas Valeika. Valeika ultimately followed Linder to Weber State, where he led the Big Sky in rebounding in back-to-back years.
“I’m always thankful for coach Odom for that,” Linder said. “He’s a really good dude, and I’m glad he’s in the league.”
By the numbers
Both UW and Utah State are among the most efficient teams in the country when it comes to scoring near the basket. The Cowboys are seventh in 2-point shooting percentage, while Utah State ranks 18th.
Utah State is higher in KenPom’s ratings, sitting at No. 65, compared to UW at No. 85. However, the Cowboys’ are 33 spots higher in NET ranking, leading all MW teams at 29th overall.