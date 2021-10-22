LARAMIE – After leading the Mountain West in scoring during Jeff Linder’s first season at the helm of the program, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team is hungry to prove it can excel on both ends of the floor.
The Cowboys’ emphasis on improving defensively was a primary topic of conversation during Mountain West Media Days on Thursday, with UW ranking second-to-last in the conference and 282nd nationally last season with 75.5 points allowed per game.
Linder, who coached three Big Sky defensive players of the year while at Northern Colorado, is well aware the Pokes will need to be sound on both offense and defense if they’re going to compete in a competitive MW field.
“We’re always going to be really good offensively, because we’re going to recruit guys that can pass, handle and shoot, and have really good feel,” Linder said. “Offensively, I’m not worried about that. But defensively, in order to compete in this league, your field goal percentage defense, your defensive efficiency, your defensive rebounding, those are the obvious ones.
“For us to make a jump ... sometimes my identity as a coach is on the offensive end, but if you look at our teams at Northern Colorado, we were elite defensively in a lot of areas. For us to be a top-100 or top-50 team in the country at this level, you have to be able to do it on both ends of the floor.”
Sophomore guard Xavier DuSell has noticed a considerable difference in practice, and is excited for fans to see the Cowboys’ growth defensively.
“Something I think that’s going to be underrated this year is how good we are defensively,” DuSell said. “That’s something we’ve really taken a lot of pride in during practice, and I can’t wait for you guys to see it translate into the season.”
Not dwelling on predictions
UW has been picked to finish in the bottom half of the conference, with the Cowboys coming in tied for eighth in the MW’s preseason media poll.
Linder isn’t too concerned about preseason predictions, but did note his team still has plenty to prove on the court. The Pokes recorded a five-win turnaround during an abbreviated 2020-21 season to finish eighth in the MW.
“I don’t really take too much stock in the media poll,” Linder said. “Now, perception is also reality, and that’s our job as a program to actually prove it during the season – and prove that we are a program on the rise.
“I don’t necessarily agree with where we were picked, but that doesn’t really matter. In the long run, it’s where we finish come March. If we can keep the right guys healthy and continue to get better, I think we can compete with anyone in the league.”
Junior guard Kenny Foster agreed with his coach’s assessment, but acknowledged the preseason poll will serve as motivation for the Cowboys. Their biggest rival, Colorado State, was voted the favorite to win the conference.
“I think the poll is a little bit of fuel to the fire for us, but as coach Linder said, we have a job to do,” Foster said. “We come here, we play basketball, and we’ve competed with some of the best in this conference, so I think the poll doesn’t mean too much.
“We know where we stand in this conference, and we can compete against anybody any night.”
Staying healthy
UW was hampered by injuries throughout last season, with Foster and freshman standout Graham Ike among several Cowboys to miss considerable time.
The Pokes flashed signs of their potential when healthy down the stretch, however, winning four of their final six games and nearly taking down San Diego State in the MW tournament quarterfinals.
Injuries have been a factor throughout the preseason, with several guys banged up at the moment. Linder is hopeful the team will be at or close to full strength by the time the Nov. 10 season opener against Detroit Mercy rolls around.
“I thought last year we were playing really good toward the end of the season, when we actually had our full roster,” Linder said. “Having gotten the job right before COVID, I didn’t want to fill the entire scholarship limit. So we were at 10-11 scholarship guys most of the year, and Graham Ike didn’t get cleared from his torn ACL until January.
“A lot of times, we had eight or nine guys in practice, so being able to have 15 guys now ... those are some of the things we had to get back based off of what happened last year.”
MW standing pat
Conference realignment has been a driving force in the national discussion surrounding college athletics all year, with another domino dropping this week.
The American Athletic Conference, which recently targeted several MW programs, announced Thursday that it had added UAB, Texas-San Antonio, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic to the league.
MW commissioner Craig Thompson was asked Wednesday about the possibility of expansion in wake of the AAC’s expected additions. Thompson noted the league plans to “stand pat” at the moment, with focus being placed on growing the brands of its current members.
“We met (Tuesday night) with our board of directors, and the athletic directors and the board have been talking for a number of weeks, very thoroughly discussing all kinds of options,” Thompson said. “Our position right now is we’re very comfortable with the 12 football-playing institutions, and we’re going to stand pat.
“Currently, we’re the No. 1 Group of Five ranked conference, and have been many times in the past, and hope to be for several years to come. We like our makeup and are very interested in building and growing those 12 brands.”