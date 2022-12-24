wte-20221124-spts-CraigBohlDeVonneHarris

University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl, left, talk to defensive end DeVonne Harris during the first half of the Cowboys’ 30-0 loss at Fresno State on Nov. 25, in Fresno, Calif. Associated Press

LARAMIE – Early signing day for the University of Wyoming football team featured 14 student-athletes signing National Letters of Intent to become a Cowboy, including 13 high school students and one Division I transfer.

Seven of the 13 high school signees were three-star recruits, and six ranked inside the top 100 of their respective states. The Cowboys’ only incoming transfer on early signing day, running back Harrison Waylee, joins UW from Northern Illinois after being named third team all-conference in the Mid-American Conference this fall.


