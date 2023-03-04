wte-20230304-spts-SDSU

San Diego State guard Micah Parrish, center, raises the trophy alongside teammates after defeating Wyoming in an NCAA college basketball game to win the Mountain West Conference Saturday, March 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 Gregory Bull

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men's basketball team ended the regular season with a 67-50 road loss to No. 18-ranked San Diego State on Saturday at Viejas Arena in California.

The Cowboys fell in a hole right out of the gate, with the Aztecs racing to a 7-0 lead to start the game and extending their lead to as many as 19 points late in the first half. UW was never able to get back within single digits in the second half, ending the regular season with a 9-21 overall record and a 4-14 mark in the Mountain West.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus