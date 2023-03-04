San Diego State guard Micah Parrish, center, raises the trophy alongside teammates after defeating Wyoming in an NCAA college basketball game to win the Mountain West Conference Saturday, March 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men's basketball team ended the regular season with a 67-50 road loss to No. 18-ranked San Diego State on Saturday at Viejas Arena in California.
The Cowboys fell in a hole right out of the gate, with the Aztecs racing to a 7-0 lead to start the game and extending their lead to as many as 19 points late in the first half. UW was never able to get back within single digits in the second half, ending the regular season with a 9-21 overall record and a 4-14 mark in the Mountain West.
The win clinched the regular season title for SDSU, moving the Aztecs to 24-6 and 15-3. SDSU will go into the MW tournament with the No. 1 seed while the Cowboys, who finished in last place in the conference standings, will have the No. 11 seed.
"It's one of the tougher places to play in the country," UW coach Jeff Linder said after the game. "You can't replicate what you're going to feel when you play at the Viejas until you've done that. Really other than (Hunter) Thompson, (Hunter Maldonado) and Kenny (Foster), these other guys have never played here when there's actually been fans.
"We played here two games during the COVID year, but there was nobody here. Last year, we played the one game in Laramie. As much as you try and prepare them for what it's going to feel like, San Diego State plays completely different at home than they do on the road."
The Aztecs dictated the pace of the game all night, out-rebounding the Cowboys 40-28 and 13-10 on the offensive glass. SDSU's bench outscored UW's 30-6 and the Aztecs' defense held guard Hunter Maldonado to just three points on 1-of-11 shooting from the field.
Jaedon LeDee paced SDSU with 21 points, followed by Adam Seiko with 14 and Matt Bradley with 11. For the second straight game, junior Jeremiah Oden led the Cowboys in scoring with 17 points while junior Xavier DuSell added 16.
As a team, the Cowboys shot just 18-of-53 (34%) from the field and 8-of-21 (38%) from 3-point range while the Aztecs finished 23-of-54 (43%) and 8-of-17 (47%). SDSU led for all but 47 seconds during Saturday night's regular-season finale.
"It's hard in a game like that when it's not about running plays," Linder said. "The way that they're scrambling around and trapping, you have to go make a play. We did that in segments and we kept the game somewhat close there, but we gave up two threes to Seiko in situations where we should not have given up threes.
"I thought our effort was really good. There's a big reason why they're the regular season champions. They've got eight seniors and then two other guys who are technically seniors in LeDee and (Darrion) Trammell. Their bench is what makes them the regular season champs. The starting five is great, but they don't take a big step back when they go to their bench."
Win or lose against the Aztecs, the Cowboys were already locked into the No. 11 seed for the conference tournament after Colorado State won Friday. UW will face No. 6 seed New Mexico in the first round on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
"Now, it's a one-game season with New Mexico coming up in the conference tournament," Linder said. "Those guys in the locker room are excited to play and hopefully excited to try and make a run in the Mountain West tournament."
The Cowboys and Lobos will play at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The winner will play No. 3 seed Utah State at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.