LARAMIE – After out-performing its opponent during the middle 20 minutes Wednesday night, the University of Wyoming went cold down the stretch en route to its fourth defeat in six games.
The Cowboys erased an eight-point deficit with a 30-19 run that started late in the first half, and found themselves within a possession with 6 minutes, 48 seconds remaining. They proceeded to go scoreless for more than four minutes, however, as UNLV pulled away to win 64-57.
“I told our guys we've found a way to win all year these close ones, and now down the stretch here, the last three or four games have gone down to the wire,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “It's not like you're getting blown out, but you also have to find a way to win games.
“We have to really figure out sooner than later what's causing us down the stretch to do that, then you also have to put yourself in a position where you aren't in a one-possession game. Those are just things we're going to have to go back and look at.”
UW got off to a slow start for the third time in four games, as senior guard Hunter Maldonado missed a sizable chunk of the first half after being struck in the face on a defensive rebound.
UNLV built an 18-10 lead with Maldonado off the court, as the Pokes went more than eight minutes without a field goal, but senior forward Hunter Thompson provided a boost off the bench to keep the Cowboys from falling down double digits. Thompson knocked down three 3-pointers, spurring a 19-12 run to close out the half.
Unfortunately for UW, it couldn’t maintain its offensive production down the stretch.
The Cowboys shot only 34.4% from the field and 26.9% from deep, with their 0.86 points per possession marking a new season-low. They went 3 of 6 at the free-throw line and missed several open 3-point attempts in the second half, as the fatigue of playing their third game in five days appeared to take its toll. Sophomore forward Graham Ike finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, but was just 6 of 19 from the field.
UW also exerted a significant amount of energy containing Mountain West leading scorer Bryce Hamilton, who was held to 15 points on 3 of 15 shooting. Royce Hamm Jr. picked up the slack for the Rebels, knocking down three 3-pointers on his way to 17 points, while Justin Webster added 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting.
“That's what we did with (Nevada's) Grant Sherfield, and what we did on Hamilton was a tremendous effort,” Linder said. “It was a tremendous effort on (Xavier DuSell) and (Brendan) Wenzel's part. Then our bigs (did a good job) in terms of getting up there and impacting the ball.
“When you've played three games in five days like we have, and Graham’s having to exert the energy he's trying to exert ... we're asking a lot. Maybe the collective toll (showed) in the second half, because the quality of shots we got and the spots we got to were great.”
Maldonado was able to return late in the first half, and proceeded to score all of his 22 points in the final 26 minutes, in addition to grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out seven assists. However, Linder said his status for Saturday’s game against Fresno State is uncertain as he deals with a lesion in his eye.
“For him to even come back and play was probably a miracle,” Linder said.
UW falls into fourth place in the Mountain West with Wednesday’s loss, and barring losses this week from Colorado State or San Diego State, will face the Rebels in a rematch to open the MW tournament.
The Cowboys will close out the regular-season at home Saturday against the Bulldogs.
WYOMING 64, UNLV 57
Wyoming: Oden 0-4 0-0 0, Ike 6-19 2-4 14, Jeffries 2-6 1-1 7, DuSell 0-5 0-0 0, Maldonado 8-12 5-7 22, Thompson 3-6 0-0 9, Reynolds 0-3 0-0 0, Wenzel 2-6 0-0 5. Totals: 21-61 8-12 64
UNLV: Iwuakor 2-4 0-0 4, Hamm Jr. 6-11 2-2 17, Hamilton 3-15 8-8 15, Nuga 1-5 0-0 2, McCabe 1-5 2-2 5, Williams 1-5 2-6 5, Muoka 1-1 0-0 2, Gilbert 1-2 0-0 3, Webster 5-7 0-0 11. Totals: 21-55 14-18 57
Halftime: UNLV 30, UW 29. 3-pointers: UW 7-26 (Thompson 3-5, Jeffries 2-6, Maldonado 1-2, Wenzel 1-5, Reynolds 0-1, Oden 0-2, DuSell 0-5); UNLV 8-21 (Hamm Jr. 3-5, Gilbert 1-1, Webster 1-3, Williams 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Hamilton 1-4, Nuga 0-2). Rebounds: UW 33 (Ike 7); UNLV 38 (Hamm Jr. 10). Assists: UW 9 (Maldonado 7); UNLV 13 (Hamilton 4). Turnovers: UW 9 (Oden 2, Jeffries 2); UNLV 13 (Hamilton 4). Blocks: UW 1 (Ike); UNLV 2 (Williams 1, Muoka 1). Steals: UW 6 (Maldonado 2); UNLV 7 (McCabe 2, Gilbert 2).