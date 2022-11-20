LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team dropped its second game of the season 61-56 to Drake on Sunday in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

The Cowboys fell behind early and trailed 18-9 midway through the first half. UW battled back to get within three points but Drake went on a 13-0 run to go into halftime with a 34-18 lead.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus