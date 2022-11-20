LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team dropped its second game of the season 61-56 to Drake on Sunday in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Cowboys fell behind early and trailed 18-9 midway through the first half. UW battled back to get within three points but Drake went on a 13-0 run to go into halftime with a 34-18 lead.
UW put together a strong second half which included 15 points from senior Hunter Maldonado. The Cowboys erased the 16-point halftime deficit with a 19-6 run to cut it to a one-possession game at 40-37 with 13 minutes remaining, but Drake kept its lead going into the final minute of the game.
UW had a chance to tie the game after Xavier DuSell hit a 3-pointer to cut Drake's lead to 59-56 with 18.8 seconds remaining, but Ethan Anderson was called for an offensive foul on the Pokes' next possession. Despite being outscored 38-27 in the second half, Drake was able to hold on to the 61-56 win to clinch a spot in the championship game.
"Those guys that played in the second half just did a tremendous job of understanding what we were trying to do," UW coach Jeff Linder said. "It's on me. It's my fault. I'm not a coach that's good at playing a lot of guys. Right now, we have a bunch of guys who haven't really separated themselves. For me, it's my job to maybe create some separation.
"You can't be all in when it's going good for you or when you're in the starting lineup or when you're playing a certain amount of minutes. You have to be all-in regardless of your minutes. You have to be all-in regardless of the minutes you aren't playing."
Maldonado led the Cowboys with 20 points and five rebounds, but fouled out in the final minute. DuSell had his biggest game of the season with 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting and Jake Kyman added seven points off the bench.
UW struggled shooting the ball as a team in the first half, shooting just 6-of-25 (24%) from the field. The Cowboys bounced back in the second half by shooting 13-of-21 (62%) from the field but couldn't overcome the early deficit.
For the game, the Cowboys finished 19-of-46 from the floor (41.3%) and 7-of-22 (31.8%) from 3-point range. UW also struggled at the free throw line, shooting just 11-of-19 for 58%.
The biggest difference between the first and second half was the amount of players seeing the floor for the Cowboys. Linder's decision to play fewer players in the final 20 minutes led to more fluidity on both sides of the floor for UW.
"Right now, we're playing some games and going through some things, but we're going to find the guys who are truly about the team and that want to impacting winning in other ways than just playing times and points," Linder said. "That's what we're going to find, guys that know who they are and know what they can and can't do. If they figure that out, then they'll find a way to get on the floor."
Linder expected some growing pains after it was announced that Mountain West preseason player of the year Graham Ike would miss an extended period of time with a lower right leg injury. Sunday's loss to Drake will hopefully serve as a growing experience for the Cowboys going forward, Linder said.
"I'm as much to blame as anybody," Linder said. "I have to sit back and figure out some things as well, but that's the beauty, we're still 3-2 and five games in. We have a long ways to go, but hopefully we can take a step in the right direction because of the experience of having played a good team.
"That is a good team. That is a team that's going to compete to win the Missouri Valley and who will be right there NCAA Tournament wise. ... If we can get better from it, in time, I like our chances. In the meantime, the days of musical chairs are over."
The Cowboys will move on to the third-place game of the Paradise Jam. UW will play the loser of Tarleton State and Boston College at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the Virgin Islands.
DRAKE 61, WYOMING 56
Drake: Brodie 1-8 3-4 5, DeVries 10-14 5-5 29, Wilkins 1-6 2-2 4, Sturtz 3-4 1-1 7, Penn 0-4 0-1 0, Northweather 1-3 0-0 2, Enright 2-4 0-0 5, Calhoun 4-9 0-0 9. Totals: 22-52 11-13.
Wyoming: Thompson 2-10 0-1 6, DuSell 4-8 1-2 13, Wenzel 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 3-6 2-6 8, Maldonado 6-9 7-9 20, Oden 0-1 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Kyman 3-4 1-1 7, Agbonkpolo 1-5 0-0 2. Totals: 19-46 11-19.
Halftime: Drake 34-18. 3-pointers: Drake 6-17 (DeVries 4-6, Wilkins 0-3, Northweather 0-2, Enright 1-3, Calhoun 1-3); UW 7-22 (Thompson 2-0, DuSell 4-7, Wenzel 0-1, Maldonado 1-2, Kyman 0-1, Agbonkpolo 0-2). Rebounds: Drake 29 (Brodie 9); UW 29 (Thompson 6). Assists: Drake 10 (Enright 3), UW 8 (Anderson 3); Turnovers: Drake 9 (Brodie 3), UW 14 (Anderson 5). Blocks: Drake 0; UW 1 (Agbonkpolo 1). Steals: Drake 3 (Sturtz 1, Enright 1, Calhoun 1); UW 6 (Thompson 1, DuSell 1, Wenzel 1, Anderson 1, Maldonado 1, Kyman 1). Team fouls: Drake 18, UW 16. Fouled out: UW 1 (Maldonado).
Attendance: Not available.