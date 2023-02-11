LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming's bench is becoming one of the loneliest places in the country.
The Cowboys lost their third consecutive game and their 12th in its past 14 on Saturday night, falling 75-63 to Boise State at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Cowboys went into the matchup with just seven scholarship players available and played nearly eight minutes of the second half with six after starting guard Hunter Maldonado left the game with a left arm injury.
Maldonado later returned after an extended trip to the locker room, but the super-senior's presence wasn't enough to stop the bleeding during the Cowboys' 12-point loss.
“That’s probably chapter 38 (of things that have gone wrong this year),” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “We’ll see what the extent of it is, but really, he was playing with one arm there in the second half. That’s credit to him, he could have sat it out, but we’ll find out more here in the next couple days.”
UW's struggles started right from the beginning with the team missing its first six shots. The Broncos took their first lead in the first minute of the game and led the rest of the way, using a 25-8 run to end the first half with a 41-23 lead.
Maldonado left the game less than two minutes into the second half. Despite being down to just six scholarship players while Maldonado was in the locker room, UW put together a 12-2 run to get within 12 points, but the Broncos surged back and closed out the game to improve to 19-6 overall and 9-3 in the Mountain West.
The loss dropped the Cowboys to 7-17 and 2-10.
“The guys we did have, I thought they really battled,” Linder said. “The guys in the second half there without Maldo, they battled and got us back in the game. It was good for those guys to feel that.”
Maldonado and Jeremiah Oden led the team in scoring with 14 points each, followed by Xavier DuSell with 13 and Brendan Wenzel with 12. The Cowboys shot 23-of-50 (46%) from the field and 8-of-16 (50%) from 3-point range.
Tyson Degenhart led the Broncos with 20, followed by Naje Smith with 18 and Marcus Shaver. Jr. with 17. The Broncos shot 27-of-51 (53%) from the field for the game, including 11-of-18 (61%) in the second half.
Despite the loss, Linder was impressed with the grit his players showed being shorthanded again this weekend.
“I think for our guys, there’s a toughness and a togetherness there,” Linder said. “Yeah, we didn’t play well defensively in the second half and they shot 61%, but we turned them over 14 times.
"You can feel the spirit, and that’s all I’m asking for. I don’t like living with losing, but if it looks right, it’s looked right the last couple games.”
The Cowboys won the turnover battle 17-13 but the Broncos out-rebounded UW 34-19. Even with playing 12 players, Boise State finished the game with zero bench points and had all of its offensive production come from the starting five.
“It’s good for our guys, especially our younger guys, to understand that, yeah we played hard, but they’re on a different level of playing hard that, in order to compete at the highest level, that’s what you need to have,” Linder said. “It’s hard when you don’t have some of the guys you don’t have.”
The Cowboys will return to the court next week for another tough road matchup with New Mexico. The Lobos will host UW at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Albuquerque.
BOISE STATE 75, WYOMING 63
Boise State: Degenhart 9-11 0-0 20, Smith 7-11 3-5 18, Shaver Jr. 5-11 4-4 17, Agbo 2-9 6-6 10, Rice 4-7 1-1 10, Milner 0-0 0-2 0, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-51 14-18.