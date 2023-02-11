wte-20230211-spts-HunterMaldonado.JPG

University of Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado passes the ball during the Cowboys' 75-63 loss at Boise State on Saturday night in Boise, Idaho.

 Courtesy/UW

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming's bench is becoming one of the loneliest places in the country. 

The Cowboys lost their third consecutive game and their 12th in its past 14 on Saturday night, falling 75-63 to Boise State at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Cowboys went into the matchup with just seven scholarship players available and played nearly eight minutes of the second half with six after starting guard Hunter Maldonado left the game with a left arm injury. 


