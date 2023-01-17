COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team lost its eighth consecutive game Tuesday night, falling 84-72 to Air Force in in Clune Arena in Colorado Springs.
The Cowboys were without starting guard Hunter Maldonado, who left last weekend’s 85-68 home loss to Boise State with a rib injury. Maldonado joined Graham Ike (foot), Kenny Foster (back), Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis) and Brendan Wenzel (knee) as players unavailable Tuesday night.
Maldonado’s absence pushed Nate Barnhart into the starting lineup for the first start of his career. The insertion of Barnhart into the starting five gave UW its 13th different starting lineup in the team’s first 18 games.
Reynolds led the Cowboys with 26 points, followed by 14 from Jeremiah Oden and 14 from Ethan Anderson. In his first start, Barnhart scored 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting and collected six rebounds and two blocks.
“I think I did good, but I obviously had some mistakes,” Barnhart said. “It just wasn’t good enough because we didn’t come out with a win. It’s not just how well I played, but about if we come out with a win. That’s all that matters to me.”
Air Force’s Beau Becker came into the game averaging 5.1 points and was just 7-of-21 from 3-point range on the season. Against the Cowboys, he scored a career-high 23 points, including a 5-of-11 clip from beyond the arc.
“It’s tough to see that,” Barnhart said. “But I trust (coach Sundance) Wicks and I trust the coaches with their scouts, and they were telling me to stick to the game plan and I trusted him and I have all faith in him. It just is what it is, I guess.”
The loss, which was the Cowboys’ 12th in the past 14 games, dropped UW to 5-13 overall and 0-6 in the Mountain West. The Falcons improved to 12-7 and 3-3. UW is the only team left in the MW without a conference win.
“We’re down, obviously,” Barnhart said. “It’s just not been a great year so far for us yet, but we’re still confident that we can win games and do damage in this conference. We’re not afraid of any team, really, and we still believe that we’re the top dogs. I think we’re all still confident in our abilities to play and get wins.”
The Cowboys led the Falcons for more than 20 minutes Tuesday, including a 12-point lead in the first half. Air Force cut UW’s lead to four points at halftime before storming out on a 9-0 run to start the second half.
UW’s defense struggled in the second half, with the Falcons shooting 17-of-26 (65.4%) from the field and 6-of-10 (60%) from three in the final 20 minutes. The Cowboys shot well offensively at a 54.9% clip from the field over the course of the game but couldn’t come up with defensive stops in the final minutes at Clune Arena.
“That might have been one of our best first-half stretches right there,” Anderson said. “I’m disappointed we couldn’t withhold that, but I’ve definitely seen improvement within this team. We’re going through a lot of adversity, that’s the reality of it.
“I’ve been on some great teams with some great players and this is the most adversity I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Being without Ike, who was voted the MW preseason player of the year before his injury, has been the biggest obstacle of them all over the past three months, Anderson said.
“We have to build a resolve,” Anderson said. “We’re all tired of losing. There’s no secrets here. ... These types of losses do help us. All of this adversity, we may not see it right now and we might not be able to see the core benefit of it, but in the long run, it’s going to be something special.”
The Cowboys will return to the court for the first installment of this season’s Border War. UW will host Colorado State (10-9, 2-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.