wte-20230124-spts-HunterThompson.JPG

University of Wyoming super senior forward Hunter Thompson, right, looks for an open teammate while being defended by UNLV's Victor Iwuakor during the Cowboys' 86-72 loss on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 Courtesy/UW

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming went into Tuesday's matchup with UNLV tied for 268th in the country in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot 35.3% from deep (156-of-442) through its first 19 games.

That number rose again during the Cowboys' 20th game, an 86-72 loss to the Rebels on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. UNLV finished the game 11-of-20 (55%) from deep to drop UW to 6-14 overall and 1-7 in conference play.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus