LARAMIE - The University of Wyoming men's basketball team fell to 3-3 on the season with a 59-48 loss to Boston College on Monday in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Cowboys met the Eagles in the third-place game of the Paradise Jam tournament after losing 61-56 to Drake on Sunday in the semifinals. One game after falling behind by 16 points against Drake, the Cowboys again got off to a slow start against Boston College.
Halftime: Boston College 26-21. 3-pointers: Boston College 3-13 (Penha Jr. 1-4, Zackery 0-2, Madsen 0-1, Ashton-Langford 0-1, McGlockton 2-3, Kelly 0-1, Pemberton 0-1); UW 5-19 (Thompson 1-4, DuSell 1-5, Wenzel 0-1, Anderson 1-2, Maldonado 0-1, Oden 1-2, Foster 0-1, Kyman 1-3). Rebounds: Boston College 29 (Penha Jr. 6); UW 25 (Wenzel 5, Anderson 5, Oden 5). Assists: Boston College 7 (Madsen 2), UW 8 (Wenzel 2, Anderson 2, Reynolds 2); Turnovers: Boston College 11 (Ashton Langford 4), UW 13 (Reynolds 4). Blocks: Boston College 8 (McGlockton 3); UW 3 (Thompson 1, Anderson 1, Oden 1). Steals: Boston College 6 (Bickerstaff 2); UW 4 (Oden 2). Team fouls: UW 14, Boston College 13. Fouled out: UW 1 (Reynolds).
Attendance: Not available.
