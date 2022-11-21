LARAMIE - The University of Wyoming men's basketball team fell to 3-3 on the season with a 59-48 loss to Boston College on Monday in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Cowboys met the Eagles in the third-place game of the Paradise Jam tournament after losing 61-56 to Drake on Sunday in the semifinals. One game after falling behind by 16 points against Drake, the Cowboys again got off to a slow start against Boston College.


