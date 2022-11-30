LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team dropped its third straight game 89-85 in overtime to Santa Clara on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
The Cowboys (3-4) led the Broncos (6-2) for the majority of the game on Wednesday — which was played at a neutral-site at Salt Lake Community College — but Santa Clara was able to outscore UW 41-33 in the second half to force an overtime period.
In overtime, the Broncos paced the Cowboys 12-8 to give UW its fourth loss in the last five games. The Cowboys had a chance to tie or win the game on their final possession but a pass from Noah Reynolds to Ethan Anderson rolled out of bounds for a turnover with 3 seconds left on the clock.
The Cowboys were without their two star players in Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado. Ike is out at least another month with a lower leg injury while Maldonado was ruled out against Santa Clara after suffering a concussion during last week's Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"All things considered, and with Maldo being out, I thought our guys responded really well," UW coach Jeff Linder said. "It's a game that we can build off of."
A handful of Cowboys stepped up in Ike and Maldonado's absence on Wednesday, starting with Reynolds coming off the bench.
Reynolds had a career-high 25 points for the Cowboys to go along with four rebounds and three assists. He finished 10-of-18 shooting and 3-of-5 from 3-point range.
"That's the Noah that we've known all summer long," Linder said. "In the fall, he was one of our better players. That's the Noah we need. We need the Noah that's really aggressive.
"I wish he would have kept the aggressive nature on that last play because if he would have turned the corner on him, he would have gotten a layup."
With Maldonado out, Max Agbonkpolo made his way into the starting lineup and contributed 16 points, five rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes. Coming off the bench, Jeremiah Oden added 14 points and four rebounds in 26 minutes.
Kenny Foster and Caden Powell also contributed off the bench in different ways. Foster scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting while Powell helped out on the defensive end during his 11 minutes of play, including taking a charge midway through the second half.
"I'm glad that we were able to make shots against a good defensive team," Linder said. "They're one of the better defensive teams in the country based off of the numbers so far this year.
"For us to execute the game plan, not knowing whether we were going to have Maldo or not, I thought our guys did a tremendous job of getting the shots they needed to get."
As a team, UW shot 33-of-64 from the field (52%) and 12-of-25 (48%) from 3-point range. The Cowboys were out-rebounded 33-27 but had a season-low seven turnovers on offense.
Most of UW's struggles in the final 25 minutes against Santa Clara came on the defensive side. The Broncos shot 35-of-67 (52%) from the field, including a team-high 19 points each from guards Carlos Stewart and Brandin Podziemski.
"I think the difference was in the second half we allowed them to shoot 58% and they scored on nine out of their last 11 possessions," Linder said. "We did a tremendous job in the first half of of keeping them off the offensive glass. They only had two offensive rebounds, and they're one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country.
"In the second half, they had nine. Probably four or five of those were down the stretch and during some critical stretches. We knew that was going to be a big part of the game and, unfortunately, they found a way to win."
UW will return to Laramie for its first home game in nearly three weeks this weekend. The Cowboys will host Grand Canyon (6-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium.
"There are no moral victories, but I think for our guys to have the mindset that they had to come through, it's tough," Linder said. "We haven't lost three games in a row in a long time. That's just where we're at.
"As long as we continue to fight and grow, that's all we can do. I thought we took a good step in the right direction and now we have a good Grand Canyon team coming to the AA on Saturday.
SANTA CLARA 89, WYOMING 85
Santa Clara: Podziemski 8-15 1-2 19, Stewart 6-12 4-5 19, Braun 7-12-0-0 16, Bediako 7-8 1-3 15, Justice 5-15 1-2 14, Holt 1-1 2-3 4, Tilly 1-1 0-0 2, Knapper 0-1 0-0 0, Akametu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 35-66 9-15.
Wyoming: Agbonkpolo 7-10 0-0 16, Thompson 2-4 2-2 7, Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, Wenzel 1-2 0-0 3, DuSell 1-4 0-0 3, Reynolds 10-18 2-4 25, Oden 5-13 2-2 14, Foster 4-5 0-0 9, Kyman 1-1 0-0 3, Powell 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 33-62 7-10.
Halftime: Wyoming 44-36. 3-pointers: Santa Clara 10-27 (Podziemski 2-8, Stewart 3-6, Braun 2-3, Justice 3-10); UW 12-23 (Agbonkpolo 2-4, Thompson 1-3, Wenzel 1-2, DuSell 1-3, Reynolds 3-4, Oden 2-4, Foster 1-2, Kyman 1-1). Rebounds: Santa Clara 32 (Bediako 11); UW 27 (Agbonkpolo 6). Assists: Santa Clara 16 (Braun 4, Bediako 4), UW 17 (Anderson 7); Turnovers: Santa Clara 7 (Podziemski 3), UW 10 (Reynolds 4). Blocks: Santa Clara 6 (Bediako 4); UW 1 (Thompson 1). Steals: Santa Clara 5 (Stewart 2); UW 3 (Kyman 2). Team fouls: UW 14, Santa Clara 11. Fouled out: None.
Attendance: Not available.