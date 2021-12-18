LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming wrestling team kept several matches close in its first dual of the season, but the No. 3-ranked team in the country was too much to overcome Friday night at the UniWyo Sports Complex.
UW lost nine of its 10 matches, falling to Oklahoma State 30-3 in its first Big 12 test of the season.
“I know the level those guys train at every day, and I just don’t know if we’re doing enough yet,” UW coach Mark Branch said. “I think the atmosphere and the anxiety got to them a little bit ... I’ve been there as an athlete. It’s been that long ago that I was an athlete, but I still remember it fresh when I got caught up in the match, and instead of focusing on what I was doing next I started freaking out about what happened.”
Senior Tate Samuelson, who entered the night ranked No. 14 at 184 pounds, provided the Cowboys’ lone win of the night against No. 6 Dakota Geer.
There were no takedowns through the first three periods, with each wrestler recording one escape each. That changed 26 seconds into overtime, as Samuelson took down his opponent to win the match 3-1 and hand Geer his first defeat of the season.
“I think he hit a couple double legs, which isn’t what we worked on and not what I wanted,” Branch said. “Especially in overtime when you’re tired, that’s probably the last thing you want to do. But for him to have confidence in that, and that’s not his go-to shot, and to get back up through it was what impressed me most …
“We needed to pull the trigger earlier in the match, but that was gutsy, and I was really proud of him for having that kind of will power.”
Wyoming was competitive in its other three top-15 matchups as well, although none resulted in wins.
Junior Stephen Buchanan, who came in at No. 5 at 197 pounds, fought back to trail top-ranked AJ Ferrari by two in the final round with a chance to force overtime. Ferrari ultimately held on to win the match 4-2.
Senior Hayden Hastings, ranked No. 13 at 174 pounds, trailed No. 9 Dustin Plott 4-1 heading into the final round, before closing the gap to two with an escape early in the third round. Plott responded with a takedown and went on to win the match 7-2. Senior Jacob Wright, No. 10 at 157 pounds entering Friday, took No. 12 Wyatt Sheets to overtime, but was edged out 2-1 on an escape during the extra round.
Junior Jake Svihel nearly stunned Trevor Mastrogiovanni, ranked No. 7 at 125 pounds. Svihel recorded a pair of early takedowns and took a 5-4 lead into the final round, but his opponent tied it up with an escape before recording a takedown to win the match in overtime.
Close calls were a common theme of the night, with four of the 10 matches going to overtime.
“We had a lot of close matches, but we just have to do more and we have to wrestle harder than that,” Branch said. “It’s a sense of pride. We talk about altitude, but it doesn’t mean anything if we can’t go harder than they can go. That was the problem. I don’t think we went harder than they did.”
UW will return to action Sunday at the Reno Tournament of Champions in Reno, Nevada.
Remembering Rylee
Prior to Friday’s dual, the Cowboys unveiled a touching tribute to Marine Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum – a former Jackson High wrestling standout who was killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan earlier this year.
UW announced that McCollum will be memorialized as an honorary coach this season, with one spot on the bench being left empty, featuring an American flag and portrait of the fallen soldier. McCollum, whose father Jim was recognized to a standing ovation midway through the dual, aspired to be a wrestling coach after he finished his service.
“It hit home because he was a Wyoming kid who wanted to be a wrestling coach,” Branch said. “Our administration started talking about some way to do something for him, and I said, ‘Let’s make him a coach. He wanted to be a coach, so let’s make him a coach.’ I think it’s the most fitting thing we could do, and it’s the least we could do.
“We sat down and talked about it on Thursday, and I told them to be thankful for all we get to do. Sometimes you’re in this wrestling room training, and you feel like it’s a burden and a chore. To be honest, it’s a privilege and something special we get to do ... It’s a minimum thing that we can do, but he’s going to be with us all year.”