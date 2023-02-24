FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team lost its third straight game 84-71 to rival Colorado State on Friday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins.

The Cowboys struggled shooting the ball, finishing the game just 23-of-51 (45%) from the field to fall to 8-20 and 3-13 in the Mountain West. The Rams’ offense dictated the pace from start to finish, shooting 29-of-49 (59%) from the field and 7-of-16 (44%) from 3-point range to move CSU to 13-16 and 5-11.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus