FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team lost its third straight game 84-71 to rival Colorado State on Friday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins.
The Cowboys struggled shooting the ball, finishing the game just 23-of-51 (45%) from the field to fall to 8-20 and 3-13 in the Mountain West. The Rams’ offense dictated the pace from start to finish, shooting 29-of-49 (59%) from the field and 7-of-16 (44%) from 3-point range to move CSU to 13-16 and 5-11.
The two teams went back and forth in the first five minutes of the game, with the Rams eking out a slim 10-8 lead before putting together a 10-0 run. CSU grew its lead to as many as 16 points in the first half, finishing the period 16-of-26 (62%) from the field to take a 40-30 lead into the halftime break.
The Cowboys struggled offensively in the first 20 minutes, shooting just 10-of-25 (40%) from the field and 4-of-14 (29%) from 3-point range. UW was out-rebounded 17-10 in the first half and was outscored 17-6 off the bench.
The Cowboys were able to inch back within five points three different times in the second half, but a late 10-0 run by the Rams was enough to close out UW in the final minutes.
Hunter Maldonado led UW in scoring with 23 points on 6-of-12 shooting. The super-senior added six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in the 13-point loss.
Brendan Wenzel added 14 points, and Hunter Thompson finished with 12. The pair combined for seven of UW’s eight 3-pointers throughout the game.
All nine CSU players that checked in scored at least two points, with John Tonje leading the way with 25 points. James Moors added 16, and Isaiah Stevens finished with 15.
The Cowboys will return to the court this week for their final home game of the season. UW will host Nevada (21-7 overall, 11-4 MW) at 7 p.m. Monday at the Arena-Auditorium.