LARAMIE – If the wear-and-tear of eight games in three weeks has taken a toll on the University of Wyoming, the Cowboys haven’t shown it.
UW knocked off first-place Boise State 72-65 on Thursday in Laramie, three days removed from taking down Border War rival Colorado State in overtime. The Pokes hope to carry over this momentum today against Fresno State, as they head on the road seeking their fourth consecutive win and third straight over a Mountain West contender.
“It’s a tough stretch, but there are no excuses,” sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden said. “If you want to go out and win a league and have a chance to be in the NCAA Tournament, we can’t make excuses.
“We also elevate ourselves against better teams. I feel like we’re always ready for the occasion. We just fall back on all the work we put in throughout the summer and preseason.”
Led by 7-foot junior forward Orlando Robinson, Fresno State will provide a challenge for a Wyoming team whose offense is centered heavily around the post play of sophomore forward Graham Ike and senior guard Hunter Maldonado. Robinson ranks among the top five in the conference with 19 points, 8.2 rebounds per game and 1.3 blocks per game.
While the Cowboys have focused on preparing for their upcoming opponent, they also took some time in recent days to work on themselves, going through an intense practice not typical for this point in the season.
“It’s February, and a lot of teams don’t want to practice, or they want to go short,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “We went for two hours (on Tuesday). I could’ve probably gotten myself fired, because you get somebody like Graham or Maldo hurt and it’s not such a great idea, but we went for two hours and we played a lot of 5-on-5.
“I just felt like where we’re at right now, going from game-to-game, you worry about the other team so much you kind of forget about yourself. I felt like we needed to get our rhythm and timing back offensively, and as you saw, we cut the turnovers way down (against Boise State).”
With a 7-1 start to conference play, the Cowboys entered Saturday just a half-game back of the Broncos for the MW lead. Despite this recent success, though, UW knows there is plenty of work ahead.
“We know there are no days off for the next 45 days, and these guys have embraced that,” Linder said. “They want it.”
Hitting his stride
The play of Oden has been a key part of the Cowboys’ recent success. After recording only two points and one rebound during a Jan. 25 loss to Boise State, he averaged 11.3 points and 6.3 boards while shooting 13 of 17 from the field during UW’s three-game winning streak.
“Just talking with my coaches,” Oden said of what’s driven this performance. “They’ve been telling me that they need more out of me and they need consistency. I’ve been going on my own time and really getting my mental together, and just getting my confidence together and trying to be the best player I can for this team.”
Workhorse
Ike, who ranks among the top-30 nationally with 20.4 points and nine rebounds per game, has managed to avoid a dropoff despite being used on 36.6% of UW’s possessions – the highest rate in the country.
He says conditioning is key to maintaining a consistent level of play, something that was on full display during a 33-point, 10-rebound performance against Boise State.
“It starts in the summer with all the 5-on-5 we play,” Ike said. “The altitude is still the same in the summer, so that up-and-down style coach Linder likes to play in the offseason really helps us. Trying to keep wind during the season (I’ll do) some light jogs around the court and run on the treadmill a little bit, but that 5-on-5 really helps build wind, and you just have to stay on top of it.”
By the numbers
As expected given the success of both teams, UW and Fresno State come into today’s game as a fairly even match on paper.
The Cowboys lead all MW teams at No. 31 in NET ranking, while Fresno State is 56th. The Bulldogs sit at No. 40 in KenPom’s ratings, however, six spots above Wyoming.
UW is 19th in adjusted offensive efficiency, 21st in effective field goal percentage and sixth in 2-point shooting. Fresno State is stronger on the glass and defensive end, ranking 27th in adjusted defensive efficiency and sitting among the top-110 in the country at defending both 2-point and 3-point shots. The Bulldogs are allowing a MW-low 28.7 rebounds per game.