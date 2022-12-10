LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team played its best game of the season Saturday night, beating visiting Louisiana Tech 92-65 in front of the home fans at the Arena-Auditorium.

Four days after coach Jeff Linder’s plea for more support from the fans, the Cowboys played in front of the Arena-Auditorium’s most energetic crowd of the season. The announced attendance of 4,604 fans played a big part in UW jumping out to a 20-point lead at halftime and improving to 5-5 on the season.


