LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team played its best game of the season Saturday night, beating visiting Louisiana Tech 92-65 in front of the home fans at the Arena-Auditorium.
Four days after coach Jeff Linder’s plea for more support from the fans, the Cowboys played in front of the Arena-Auditorium’s most energetic crowd of the season. The announced attendance of 4,604 fans played a big part in UW jumping out to a 20-point lead at halftime and improving to 5-5 on the season.
The Cowboys started slow, but took complete control over the Bulldogs midway through the first half. UW took a 44-24 lead into halftime before breaking the game open even more in the second half.
The Cowboys shot 14-of-25 (56%) from the field in the first 20 minutes, including 7-of-16 (43.8%) from 3-point range. UW held the Bulldogs to just 9-of-25 (36%) shooting in the first half.
The momentum carried over into the second half, with UW taking its largest lead of the game at 31 points with 2 minutes left to play. The Cowboys led Louisiana Tech for more than 37 minutes to eventually close out the game with a 27-point win.
Brendan Wenzel and Noah Reynolds each scored a team-high 20 points on the night, followed by 13 points from Hunter Maldonado, 12 points from Kenny Foster and 11 points from Jeremiah Oden. All nine UW players that checked in scored at least two points.
“We needed a game like this,” Wenzel said. “... We decided that we have to stop losing, and we’re not playing like how we’re supposed to play. Whenever we go out and play like that, we can beat any team in the country.”
The Cowboys played unselfish basketball all night, finishing with 20 assists as a team, including a team-high seven from Maldonado. UW’s offense finished with just five turnovers, while forcing 11 by the Bulldogs.
Saturday’s win over Louisiana Tech was the Cowboys’ second consecutive win after UW beat Texas A&M-Commerce 91-76 on Tuesday. The win over the Lions broke a four-game losing streak that stretched over nearly three weeks for the Cowboys.
“I’m proud of the response from my players after a four-game losing streak,” Linder said. “It’s amazing, in this day and age, you lose a few games and everyone thinks you’ll never win again and it’s the end of the world, when, in reality, sometimes, you have to go through tough times and lose games.
“Guess what, if you have the right group of people ... you can push through those things and be better in the end.”
Reynolds, who provided his third consecutive 20-point game coming off the bench for the Cowboys, believes Saturday’s win boosted the team’s confidence going forward. UW has just two nonconference games left on the docket before starting conference play Dec. 28 in Fresno, California.
“This group is going to continuously get better over time,” Reynolds said. “I’m just really proud right now of our response to all of this. Playing a game like that, it boosts the hell out of your team morale.”
UW played in front of its best crowd of the season Saturday. The Cowboys fed off the energy from the home fans all night on both sides of the floor.
“The crowd was awesome,” Reynolds said. “It’s only going to get better as we continue to win. We understand it, there’s a portion on us, too. ... Nobody wants to come in here and watch us lose consecutive games. We understand that. We know we have to be better. It’s a conscious effort to get people in the stands to watch us play.”
The Cowboys will end the nonconference slate with crucial matchups against Dayton (6-5) and Saint Mary’s (8-3). UW will first play Dayton on Dec. 17 in Chicago before ending the nonconference season against Saint Mary’s on Dec. 21 in Phoenix.
“We know what we need to do now,” Wenzel said. “We know our potential, and it’s only going to get higher from here.”
“We know what winning looks like,” Reynolds added.
WYOMING 92, LOUISIANA TECH 65
Louisiana Tech: Willis 1-6 1-3 3, J. Crawford 1-6 0-0 3, I. Crawford 2-7 1-1 6, C Williams 3-13 2-2 10, Hunter 3-4 0-0 6, Mangum 2-4 0-0 5, Bullock 1-1 0-2 2, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0, T. Williams 2-3 0-0 5, Bradford 1-2 0-0 2, Green 7-9 3-4 21, Geneste Jr. 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 24-56 7-12.
Wyoming: Wenzel 5-7 5-5 20, Thompson 1-3 1-1 3, Foster 5-9 1-1 12, Maldonado 3-7 6-6 13, DuSell 3-6 0-0 8, Barnhart 1-2 0-0 2, Reynolds 7-13 4-6 20, Oden 3-7 3-4 11, Anderson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 29-56 20-23.
Halftime: Wyoming 44-24. 3-pointers: La. Tech 10-27 (Willis 0-2, J. Crawford 1-4, I. Crawford 1-2, C. Williams 2-9, Mangum 1-3, Stewart 0-1, T. Williams 1-1, Green 4-5); UW 14-35 (Thompson 0-2, DuSell 2-5, Oden 2-6, Foster 1-4, Maldonado 1-3, Wenzel 5-7, Reynolds 2-6, Anderson 1-1, Barnhart 0-1). Rebounds: La. Tech 28 (I. Crawford 6); UW 34 (Wenzel 5, Foster 5, Reynolds 5). Assists: La. Tech 12 (J. Crawford 5, C. Williams 5), UW 20 (Maldonado 7); Turnovers: La. Tech 11 (I. Crawford 3), UW 5 (Reynolds 3). Blocks: La. Tech 2 (T. Williams 1, Geneste Jr. 1); UW 2 (Thompson 1, Barnhart 1). Steals: La. Tech 2 (J. Crawford 1, C. Williams 1); UW 5 (Maldonado 2). Team fouls: La. Tech 21, UW 15. Fouled out: None.
Attendance: 4,604.