LARAMIE – Short rest and notable absences haven’t hurt the University of Wyoming during the start of Mountain West play.
The Cowboys (14-2 overall, 3-0 MW) will go for their fourth win in eight days today against New Mexico (7-11, 0-5), with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium.
UW rolled to its third consecutive conference victory – and fifth straight overall – Wednesday over San Jose State. The Pokes beat the Spartans 84-69, despite having MW-leading scorer Graham Ike, starting guard Xavier DuSell and key reserve Kenny Foster sidelined.
Five players – Hunter Maldonado, Drake Jeffries, Brendan Wenzel, Jeremiah Oden and Noah Reynolds – scored at least 14 points in the win, with Maldonado dishing out a career-high 12 assists.
“It just shows how deep we are and how much work we put in during the summer,” Maldonado said. “It’s a next-guy-up mentality. Those guys coming off the bench brought us energy, the guys that were starting did their job, and we didn’t get into any lulls.”
UW typically plays at one of the slowest paces in the MW, with its offense featuring an abundance of paint touches, but the Pokes changed things up against SJSU.
They still established their inside-out game through dribble-downs by Maldonado. However, with Ike out, UW increased its tempo. The end result was its fourth-highest point total of the season.
“They were in the same boat we were in, (playing) their third game in five or six days,” Cowboys coach Jeff Linder said. “I wanted us to push the pace a little bit more – especially with (Ike out), and knowing they were coming to altitude from sea level – and hoping it would wear on them over the course of the game.”
Linder says having two days off before today’s matchup will be pivotal for the Cowboys, who played on one day’s rest for their past three games. It was not clear as of Friday whether DuSell, Ike or Foster would be available against New Mexico, but none appear to be dealing with serious injuries.
“We made some mistakes that we normally don’t make (against SJSU),” Linder said. “On a quick turnaround, guys are probably getting a little tired. We probably need a day off just to catch our breath.
“Hopefully with that day off, X’s hamstring is starting to get better, Kenny will be getting back here sooner than later, and (we can) let the big fella get right.”
Inside advantage
Even if Ike is unable to go against the Lobos, UW should hold a significant advantage inside.
The Pokes rank seventh in the country in 2-point shooting, while New Mexico is 270th at defending shots inside the 3-point line. Maldonado ranks fifth in the MW with 6.2 fouls drawn per 40 minutes and eighth in scoring with 17.3 points per game, inflicting most of his damage near the basket.
Close, but not enough
The Lobos are still searching for their first conference win, but they’ve come close on several occasions.
With the exception of a 29-point beatdown at the hands of UNLV, they’ve played the rest of their MW opponents – three of which rank in the top-75 in NET ranking – to within single digits. This includes giving Colorado State a scare in an 80-74 defeat Wednesday.
By the numbers
On paper, the Cowboys hold a substantial advantage over New Mexico.
UW is 58th in KenPom’s ratings – its highest finish since the ratings started in 1997 is 67th – and 28th in NET ranking, the highest in the MW. The Lobos are 196th, according to KenPom, and 186th in NET ranking.
The Pokes rank 37th in adjusted offensive efficiency, while New Mexico is 260th in adjusted defensive efficiency.