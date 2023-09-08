FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The University of Wyoming men's golf team wrapped up action at the Ram Masters Invitational on Thursday at Fort Collins Country Club in Fort Collins, Colorado.
The Cowboys finished fifth in the team standings in their first tournament of the season. Four Cowboys earned top-25 finishes, with three ending play tied for 21st.
“It was a good finish for the first event of the year on a golf course that plays very tough and plays long and firm,” UW director of golf Joe Jensen said in the news release. “We played solid both days, and it is unique we had three different players lead us. That shows the depth of this team.
"We have a ton to build on, and I was pleased with the final round and how we bounced back from the first day. We will get ready to head down to Air Force, which will be a similar course, and we'll get some practice and be ready on Sunday.”
Jimmy Dales and Patrick Azevedo finished the final round firing an even-par score of 70 to finish +5 (215) for the event. Jaren Calkins fired a 76 (+6) in the final round and finished with his teammates tied for 21st place at +5 (215) over three rounds.
Kristof Panke tied for 25th after shooting a 72 (+2) on Thursday for a three-round total of 216 (+6). Davis Seybert finished play with a 74 (+4) and a total of 222 (+12) for the tournament for share of 48th.
Noah Wagner and Evan Johnson played as individuals, with Wagner finishing with a three-round score of 226 (+16) and Johnson at 228 (+18). Johnson had a hole-in-one Wednesday in his first college event on the second hole.
The Cowboys took fifth place as a team with a three-round score of +17. Long Beach State won the team title at -15, with Colorado State in a distant second at -4. Cal State Fullerton finished play at one over par and Utah Valley finished fourth at +12.
The Cowboys return to action on Sunday at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational in Colorado Springs. The three-day event will feature 18 holes each day.
