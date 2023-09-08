FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The University of Wyoming men's golf team wrapped up action at the Ram Masters Invitational on Thursday at Fort Collins Country Club in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Cowboys finished fifth in the team standings in their first tournament of the season. Four Cowboys earned top-25 finishes, with three ending play tied for 21st.


