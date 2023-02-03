LARAMIE – University of Wyoming forward Graham Ike will miss the rest of the season because of a lower leg injury he sustained before the start of the season, the school announced Friday.

Ike, who was named the Mountain West preseason player of the year, had yet to play for the Cowboys this season. His injury was announced less than a week before the season-opener in November.


