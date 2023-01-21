LARAMIE – It wouldn't be a Border War without a game-winning shot.

With the game tied 57-57 and 2.6 seconds left on the clock, University of Wyoming guard Noah Reynolds went up for a layup and was fouled by Colorado State's Jalen Lake to go to the free-throw line. With the Cowboys' largest home crowd all season behind him, Reynolds sank the first free throw to put UW up 58-57.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus