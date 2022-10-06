University of Wyoming sophomore nickelback Keonte Glinton (2) tackles San Jose State graduate wide receiver Elijah Cooks (4) during a football game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Saturday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
University of Wyoming sophomore cornerback Cam Stone (4) defends against a pass to San Jose State sophomore wide receiver Justin Lockhart during a football game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Saturday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming’s defense has done a good job of putting its opponents in third-and-long situations this fall.
What the Cowboys have struggled with – especially in recent losses to Brigham Young and San Jose State – has been surrendering third-down conversions. BYU moved the sticks on 7 of 13 third downs during a 38-24 victory Sept. 24 in Provo, Utah. San Jose State kept its drive alive on 6 of 15 third downs during a 33-16 win last Saturday in Laramie. The Spartans also cashed in on their only fourth-down try.
“We have to be able to get off the field in those situations,” UW coach Craig Bohl said.
The Cowboys (3-3 overall, 1-1 Mountain West) have given up first downs on 39 of 92 third downs this season. That 42.4% mark ranks 96th out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams.
Some of those conversions have been throws and catches so good Bohl can do nothing more than tip his cap. Others have come as the result of UW not making plays.
“It’s not like we’ve had blown coverages where guys are wide open,” Bohl said. “It’s just times when the ball is going up in the air and we’re there, but we have to do a much better job of being aggressive with contested plays.”
The potential drawback with being more aggressive is increasing the risk of costly defensive penalties. There’s a balance UW will coach its players to strike, Bohl said.
“We have some guidelines on what would be called as pass interference or defensive holding. You can’t be grabby. You have to be timely and rake the ball out.
“... We’re going to work hard this week, but we have to be more aggressive. We can’t be passive and worry about interference, we have to go up and get the ball. Our guys are there. They’re locked in, but we have to work on being stronger at the point of attack and ripping (the ball) out.”
Bohl pointed to a play sophomore nickelback Keonte Glinton made against San Jose State as what he’d like to see from his secondary.
Glinton knocked the ball out of Spartans receiver Charles Ross’ hands inside the 10-yard line. Cowboys safety sophomore Isaac White jumped on the loose ball and appeared to recover a fumble. However, the officials reviewed the play and said Ross had not secured possession and upheld the call of an incomplete pass. San Jose State kicked a 40-yard field goal two plays later to take a 5-3 second-quarter lead.
“I thought (Glinton) did a good job of going in and stripping it, but it was ruled an incompletion,” Bohl said. “We need more of those things.”
Giving up contested catches hasn’t just meant the Cowboys defense hasn’t been able to get off the field. It’s meant some career days for opposing passers. BYU’s Jaren Hall threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns against UW. San Jose’s Chevan Cordeiro – a signal-caller the Pokes have struggled to contain dating back to his days at Hawaii – passed for 314 yards and a touchdown. He also scrambled for two scores.
Solving the issue might require personnel moves, UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvell said.
“You get to a point where you say, ‘This isn’t just about the other team making a play, even though we’re right there,’” he said. “At some point, it comes down to the guy who was there consistently not making the play. That means we have to change what we’re doing.”
Sawvel also pointed the finger at himself for not making some adjustments earlier and then going away from other adjustments later.
“There are things I think I could have helped the players with earlier in the game that would have taken some pressure off people who weren’t playing well,” Sawvel said. “We could have made some adjustments that stemmed that tide earlier.
“There were other times where I changed up some adjustments we made instead of living in what we were doing. There’s a full range of stuff we have to address and look at.”
Getting teams off the field after third down and giving up less passing yardage are team efforts. While the secondary merits scrutiny, the Cowboys’ defensive line also knows it needs to do a better job of getting to quarterbacks. UW hasn’t had an issue creating pressure, but it hasn’t been as good as it wants to be at getting sacks.
“It’s encouraging that we’re getting pressure and forcing the quarterback to move his feet,” sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole said. “When the quarterback can sit there and get his feet set, he can pick apart the defense.
“So it’s good we’re getting pressure, but we have to finish.”
Doing that requires teamwork and execution, first-year defensive tackles coach Oscar Giles said.
“We’re trying to create mismatches for our defensive ends,” he said. “We’ll sometimes use a little inside twist to occupy three guys and leave their tackles one on one with our ends. If you’re up on football, you’ll see it.
“The center and two guards are steadily blocking our two inside guys, and the ends get one-on-one matchups. … We’re getting where we want to be, but we have to keep working to finish those plays.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.