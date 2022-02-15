University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl announced Monday the Cowboys have hired Temple assistant Joe Tripodi as their new offensive line coach.
Tripodi will replace Derek Frazier, who is leaving after one season in Laramie to accept a position with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals. Frazier was an assistant offensive line coach with the New York Jets prior to joining the Pokes.
The newest member of the UW coaching staff spent the past three years in the same position at Temple, where he coached two NFL players and five All-America Athletic Conference honorees – including 2019 Rimington Trophy finalist and first-team All-American center Matt Hennessy.
“We’re excited about adding Joe Tripodi to our offensive staff,” Bohl said in a news release. “He brings a great deal of experience coaching the offensive line. We had a chance to coach against Joe in the 2016 triple-overtime game between us and Northern Illinois. He enjoys a great national reputation, and he is obviously a bright guy, having graduated from Northwestern.
“Our offensive lineman are really going to enjoy his mentoring and coaching, and our offensive staff will gain a great deal of experience and perspective from Joe’s previous years in our business.”
Prior to Temple, Tripodi coached at Northern Illinois staff for nine seasons, including the last three as offensive run-game coordinator and offensive line coach. NIU ranked 17th in the nation in rushing offense and 31st in total offense in 2016, while ranking second with only eight sacks allowed. He also served as a tight ends and fullbacks coach and graduate assistant in his time with the Huskies, during which they captured four MAC championships and seven MAC West titles.
Tripodi was an offensive lineman at Northwestern, where he started the final 24 games of his career and won a pair of bowl games. He was the co-recipient of the team’s inaugural Randy Walker Wildcat Award in 2006, which honors the player with the best work ethic, toughness and warrior attitude.
“My family and I are super excited to join the Wyoming Cowboy family,” Tripodi said. “I have a great deal of respect for what xoach Bohl has been able to accomplish throughout his career at multiple schools – obviously at North Dakota State and at Wyoming. When I was at Northern Illinois, we had a chance to play here back in 2016, and I gained a lot of respect for what Wyoming had going on then and what they’ve accomplished over the past several years. When this opportunity came up, I was really excited for it.
“(Offensive coordinator) Tim Polasek and I have had a relationship throughout our coaching careers, and I had an opportunity to work with Tim at Northern Illinois. I’m really looking forward to working with him and the rest of the coaching staff and getting to know the players as soon as possible. As I said earlier, my family and I are super excited to join this program.”