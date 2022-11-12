FORT COLLINS, Colorado – The University of Wyoming football team allowed a punt return for a touchdown, lost its starting quarterback and was outgained by 136 yards by Colorado State on Saturday night.
Even with the adversity, the Cowboys were able to stave off a late comeback attempt by the Rams and cling to a 14-13 win at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. The win allowed UW to keep the Bronze Boot, the traveling trophy between CSU and UW, for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.
"We've got a young football team that overcame adversity," UW coach Craig Bohl said. "Certainly, Jayden (Clemons) did some phenomenal things coming in. He hasn't gotten to play a lot but he's been really, really solid in practice.
"The team kept believing. We came on the road, and this was a hostile place to play and we're so happy we got the win."
Clemons, the backup quarterback behind starter Andrew Peasley, came into Saturday's Border War with just two pass attempts on the season. But Clemons was sprung into action early against CSU after Peasley left the game with an apparent head injury.
The game couldn't have started much worse for the Cowboys, who went into the weekend No. 2 in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West. CSU scored on its first time touching the ball, with Tory Horton returning a Clayton Stewart punt 72 yards for a touchdown with 12:48 left in the first quarter.
Horton's return was the first time the Cowboys had given up a punt return for a touchdown since 2014.
Things continued to get worse for UW early in the first half. On the Cowboys' second drive, Peasley was intercepted by CSU's Henry Blackburn. UW's next two drives ended with Stewart punting the ball to the Rams.
CSU extended its lead with a 40-yard field goal with 14:10 left in the second quarter. The 10-0 deficit was UW's second straight game starting 10 points in the hole.
The Cowboys tallied just 20 yards in their first 11 plays. But for what the offense lacked in firepower, UW's defense made up for with a handful of big plays as the game went along.
With CSU driving in Cowboys' territory after a 48-yard pass from quarterback Clay Millen to wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons, cornerback Deron Harrell stepped in three plays later and intercepted a Millen pass in UW's end zone. The turnover shifted the momentum for both teams midway through the second quarter.
Clemons took over under center shortly after Harrell's interception. The sophomore helped spark the Cowboys' offense, starting with a 14-yard touchdown run with 6:33 left in the first half to cut CSU's lead to 10-7.
The scramble was Clemons' first touchdown as a college football player.
"This is my first game of my career, and that first drive being able to score and run it in myself and have that No. 1 next to rushing touchdowns for me, that's pretty surreal," Clemons said. "It's just a culmination of a lot of hard work and dedication I've put into this game and it's all coming to fruition."
The Rams had an opportunity to stretch its lead right before halftime but fell just short. With 6 seconds left on the clock, Millen found Horton on a 40-yard pass but the wide receiver was tackled at the 3-yard line with no time left on the clock to send both teams to the locker room with a 10-7 lead for CSU.
The Cowboys struggles on offense included an average of 3.3 yards per play. UW collected just 96 yards of total offense on 29 plays.
Momentum continued to swing in the second half in the Cowboys' favor. UW put together a 12-play, 62-yard drive that ate up over 6 minutes of clock but kicker John Hoyland pushed a 37-yard field goal attempt wide left.
The game remained 10-7 going into the fourth quarter but the Rams were able to extend the lead to 13-7 with a 23-yard field goal with 12:55 left in the game. The Cowboys were forced to punt on their next offensive drive but Horton muffed the return to give UW the ball right back in CSU territory.
Two plays later, Stewart found wide receiver Alex Brown on a 32-yard touchdown pass to give UW its first lead of the game at 14-13 with 10:47 left to play. The catch was Brown's third of the season and his first career touchdown in college.
CSU had a chance to reclaim the lead on its next drive but missed a 40-yard field goal attempt wide left with 4:48 left in the fourth quarter. UW was able to kill off a little over 2 minutes of clock on its next possession but was forced to punt back to CSU with 1:05 left in the game.
The Rams took over and their own 19-yard line with no timeouts and 50 seconds left on the clock and Horton's punt return burned off 15 seconds. CSU put together a 5-play, 49-yard drive but failed to get into field goal range to end the game.
The gritty 14-13 win pushed the Cowboys to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in conference play. The Rams fell to 2-4 and 2-8.
"Our team has really been galvanized by the ups and downs, but they keep playing," Bohl said. "We talked about that at halftime. You don't panic. It's a 60 minute game. We certainly wish we could have got started faster, but we didn't."
The Cowboys ended the game with just 236 total yards compared to CSU's 372 and picked up just 12 first downs over the course of the game. While the Rams may have won the battle in the box scores, the Cowboys, again, found a way to leave Fort Collins with the Bronze Boot onboard.
"It was mad panic by everybody after we lose to Illinois," Bohl said. "We come back and work through adversity and beat Tulsa and just keep chipping away. This is another example. All those trophies are great, but I want to be clear. This is the grand daddy of them all."