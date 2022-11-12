FORT COLLINS, Colorado – The University of Wyoming football team allowed a punt return for a touchdown, lost its starting quarterback and was outgained by 136 yards by Colorado State on Saturday night.

Even with the adversity, the Cowboys were able to stave off a late comeback attempt by the Rams and cling to a 14-13 win at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. The win allowed UW to keep the Bronze Boot, the traveling trophy between CSU and UW, for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus