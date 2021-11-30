As it has in each of its road games this season, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team faced adversity down the stretch Monday night at Cal State-Fullerton.
Once again, the Cowboys found a way to win in a hostile environment.
UW watched a 17-point lead dwindle to four with less than 10 minutes remaining but – as they did in comeback wins at Washington and Grand Canyon – the Pokes finished stronger than their opponent. They responded with a 10-2 run to take back control from the Titans, and pulled away for a 79-66 victory.
With Monday’s win, Wyoming improves to 6-0 for the first time since 2014.
“All of those experiences (helped),” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “That's the good and bad of playing on the road. In order to be a good team, you have to find ways to win on the road ... We just found a way to finish, and that's what we talk about. You have to finish, and luckily we've been able to do that.”
Three days removed from tying the NCAA record for 3-pointers in a game, the Cowboys showcased their ability to beat teams inside.
UW out-rebounded Fullerton 37-25, while winning the points in the paint battle 40-32. Senior guard Hunter Maldonado led all players with 21 points and five assists to go along with five rebounds, while sophomore forward Graham Ike had 17 points and a game-high nine boards.
The Titans didn’t have an answer for slowing down Ike and Maldonado at the same time. Ike had 14 points during the first half to help the Cowboys take a 13-point lead into the break, with Maldonado adding 15 points in the second half to keep Fullerton at bay.
After being out-rebounded by Grand Canyon by 18 last week, Linder was pleased to see his team respond the way they did.
“They've done some damage to teams on the offensive glass,” Linder said. “The last kind of real game we had against Grand Canyon we got annihilated on the boards, and we know you can't win on the road if you're going to give up 22 extra possessions like we did at Grand Canyon.
“We did a really good job in the first half of creating extra possessions by crashing the offensive boards. The whole game, we just did a really good job as a team. To be a good defensive rebounding team, it's not about individual guys. It's just a matter of the habits each individual has.”
The Cowboys were also able to find success on the outside, with senior guard Drake Jeffries and sophomore guard Xavier DuSell each going 4-of-6 from behind the 3-point line, while combining for 30 points.
UW will look to stay undefeated as it returns home for a pair of games at Arena-Auditorium later this week. The Pokes are set to face Denver on Thursday night, before closing out their homestand Saturday against McNeese.
“It makes such a huge difference to have fans in the stands,” Linder said. “To have the crowd we did (last Friday) against Hastings, hopefully we can continue to build on that. This is a team that's worth coming out and watching.”
WYOMING 79, FULLERTON 66
UW: Oden 3-7 0-0 6, Ike 8-13 1-3 17, Jeffries 4-6 2-2 14, Maldonado 8-17 5-6 21, DuSell 5-7 2-5 16, Wenzel 2-6 0-0 5, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Dut 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 30-58 10-16 79.
CSF: Anosike 6-9 7-8 19, T. Maddox 4-11 0-0 8, Milstead 3-7 2-2 9, D. Maddox 2-5 1-3 5, San Antonio 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 5-7 2-3 14, Wrightsell 2-5 0-0 5, Famouke Doumbia 2-5 0-0 4. Totals: 25-52 12-16 66.
Halftime: Wyoming 39-26. 3-pointers: UW 9-21 (Oden 0-1, Ike 0-1, Jeffries 4-6, Maldonado 0-3, DuSell 4-6, Wenzel 1-4); CSF 4-16 (Anosike 0-1, T. Maddox 0-4, Milstead 1-2, D. Maddox 0-1, San Antonio 0-1, Harris 2-4, Wrightsell 1-1, Famouke Doumbia 0-2). Rebounds: UW 37 (Ike 9); CSF 25 (Famouke Doumbia 6). Assists: UW 14 (Maldonado 9); CSF 8 (T. Maddox 2, Wrightsell 2). Turnovers: UW 8 (Ike 4); CSF 8 (Three with 2). Steals: UW 2 (Oden, Maldonado); CSF 5 (Milstead 2). Blocks: UW 2 (Ike, Jeffries); CSF 2 (Famouke Doumbia). Team fouls: UW 16, CSF 19.
Attendance: 772.