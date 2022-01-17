LARAMIE – After being forced to take a three-week pause, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team didn’t show any signs of rust in its first two Mountain West tests of the season.
Riding a stout defensive effort down the stretch, with Nevada shooting just 25% in the second half, the Cowboys held off the Wolf Pack 77-67 Monday night. This marked UW's second consecutive road win to start MW play, after beating Utah State 71-69 on Saturday.
The Pokes are now 5-1 in true road games, and 12-0 when they score at least 70 points.
“We knew we had our hands full coming in here on a quick turnaround, especially with what they do offensively with Grant Sherfield, the preseason player of the year,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “He's a guy that if you're not ready to guard him collectively as a team, he can cause a lot of problems. Coach (Ken) Deweese, who had this scout, did a tremendous job on a short turnaround of getting our guys really prepared.
“It's not an easy scout, because it's based off Sherfield and the ball screen. We were guarding the ball screen a lot of different ways based off a lot of the different things they were doing. For our guys to understand the scouting report on such a quick turnaround, without having played and practiced in a long time, it just speaks volumes about our toughness.”
Sophomore forward Graham Ike delivered another productive performance for the Cowboys (13-2 overall, 2-0 MW), despite facing double and triple-teams seemingly every time he touched the ball. Ike finished with game-highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes, while going 8 of 10 at the free-throw line.
Senior guard Hunter Maldonado had an off-night from a shooting standpoint, going 3 of 14 from the field, but he still nearly finished with a triple-double. Often distributing the ball out of dribble-down post ups, Maldonado recorded a career-high 11 assists to go along with 11 points and eight rebounds.
“Sometimes the analytics say throwing the ball into the post isn't what the numbers say (to do), but when you throw the ball down to (Ike) and Maldo in the dribble down, it forces you to make a decision,” Linder said. “Both of those guys are good enough to where they are going to score, but they're also really good passers …
“When you can play inside-out, as I've always said, we're a lot like the Tennessee Titans with Derrick Henry. We're going to ground and pound you. We aren't going to be really flashy, but we're going to fight for paint touches every time down and just try to slowly but surely beat you up.”
Senior guard Drake Jeffries helped the Pokes overcome a slow start, knocking down four consecutive 3-pointers at one point and scoring all 20 of his points during the first half. UW took a two-point lead into the break and never trailed after halftime.
Nevada (8-7, 2-2) tied the game 47-47 with a 5-0 run early in the second half, but senior forward Hunter Thompson knocked down a pair of free throws and freshman guard Noah Reynolds took a steal coast-to-coast for a layup to put the Cowboys ahead for good.
Reynolds, who missed Saturday’s game at Utah State due to COVID protocols, saw extended playing time with sophomore guard Xavier DuSell out with a hamstring strain. Linder did not provide a timetable for DuSell’s return, noting it could be anywhere from “two days to two weeks.”
Reynolds finished with seven points, two steals and a rebound. He also took a charge during a pivotal stretch in the second half, and played a key role in containing Sherfield.
Sherfield recorded 20 points, but shot just 8 of 19 from the field while committing two turnovers.
“He really hasn't gotten his opportunity, but every day he prepares himself for the opportunity,” Linder said. “He lives in the gym. That's what he's about. For him to have not practiced for 10 days ... and show up Sunday, get a workout in and get practice in, and then to step up and guard Grant Sherfield – the Mountain West player of the year – like he did, it just speaks of his competitiveness and his toughness.”
UW will return to Arena-Auditorium on Wednesday for its first home game since Dec. 11. The Pokes will face San Jose State, with tipoff set for 7 p.m.
WYOMING 77, NEVADA 67
Wyoming: Ike 8-17 8-10 24, Jeffries 7-12 0-0 20, Maldonado 3-14 4-6 11, Wenzel 2-7 0-0 5, Oden 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 3-5 2-3 10, Reynolds 2-3 3-3 7. Totals: 25-59 17-22 77
Nevada: Sherfiled 8-19 2-2 20, Baker 4-8 3-4 12, Blackshear 3-10 2-2 11, Cambridge Jr. 3-9 0-0 6, Washington 2-2 1-2 5, Hymes 2-4 3-4 7, Coleman 2-6 2-2 6, Foster 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 24-61 13-16 67
Halftime: UW 40, UNR 38. 3-pointers: UW 10-25 (Jeffries 6-11, Thompson 2-4, Maldonado 1-3, Wenzel 1-5, Oden 0-1, Reynolds 0-1); UNR 6-30 (Blackshear 3-8, Sherfield 2-7, Baker 1-4, Hymes 0-1, Coleman 0-3, Foster 0-3, Cambridge Jr. 0-4). Rebounds: UW 35 (Ike 11); UNR 39 (Cambridge Jr. 9). Assists: UW 17 (Maldonado 11); UNR 12 (Sherfield 8). Turnovers: UW 12 (Maldonado 5); UNR 14 (Three with 3). Blocks: UW 1 (Jeffries); UNR 1 (Cambridge Jr.). Steals: UW 7 (Maldonado 2, Reynolds 2); UNR 4 (Blackshear 2). Team fouls: UW 18; UNR 20.
Attendance: 6,369 .